Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan shines bright like a diamond in 20k off-shoulder Anarkali, pics
fashion

Hina Khan shines bright like a diamond in 20k off-shoulder Anarkali, pics

Hina Khan donned an ethereal heavily embroidered Anarkali suit for a recent photo shoot and we are bookmarking this look for the upcoming wedding season.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Hina Khan in gorgeous Anarkali(Instagram/realhinakhan)

Be it beachwear or a beautiful traditional look, Hina Khan has championed the way to style every outfit and make a statement with it. The actor who just returned from her vacation in the Maldives, has been posting a lot of images of herself in ethereal traditional clothes and we are here for it. She recently shared a few images of herself wearing a beautiful lehenga from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection Nooraniyat and now she has posted images wearing a beautiful tangerine Anarkali gown.

The pictures that we are talking about are not just visually appealing, they even impart a message on women empowerment and we cannot help but praise the actor for it. For the shoot, Hina wore a floor-sweeping golden-yellow and tangerine Anarkali gown that was adorned with embroidered works of maroori, cut-dana, pearls and threaded tilla. The off-shoulder number was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta that featured similar embroidery and tassels at the border.

To accessorise the heavily embroidered look, Hina went with just a delicate diamond necklace and we agree with her. She even opted for minimal glam which included a subtle shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush along with a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor completed the ensemble by pining the top half of her middle-parted hair back and left the remaining half-open. Hina had posted the images on Instagram.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli released from prison, under home confinement

Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78

Shruti Haasan opts for an all-black look on day out, stuns in ribbed top-pyjamas

Sunny Leone sets weekend party mood rolling in halter-neck gown, strappy heels

The stunning piece that Hina Khan is nailing in the pictures is by the brand Reign and if you adore the outfit and would like to wear it during the upcoming wedding season, you will have to spend 19,900.

Hina Khan's suit is worth ₹20k (reign.pk)

Check out some of the other ethnic looks of the actor that make for a great bridesmaid look:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the screen in the film Pride and Joy. Hina also donned the role of a producer for the first time for this film.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan anarkali celebrity fashion women empowerment
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP