LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga
- Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
Back from a sultry Maldives vacay, actor Hina Khan continued to set fans’ hearts fluttering as she graced the red carpet of Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a ravishing ethnic wear by designer Manish Malhotra. Setting the event on fire by adding to the dazzling sartorial affair, Hina slew in a bling pastel lehenga from Manish’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her.
Taking to her social media handle, Hina shared a couple of backstage pictures with Manish as she thanked him for having her on board. The pictures feature the diva donning a pastel-base lehenga and blouse with shimmery embroidery and leaf motifs all over.
The square-cut crop blouse was backless and came with a deep neckline on the front along with half sleeves while the floor-length lehenga flaunted her perfect waistline and added to the oomph factor. The dupatta was a replica of the same exquisite work as on the blouse and to let her attire do the maximum talking, Hina pulled back her sleek mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle.
Accessorising her look with a statement neckpiece which too was by Manish Malhotra’s jewellery line, Hina amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick and dewy makeup that included kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.
“What a Spectacular show.. Thank you for having me @manishmalhotra05 Wearing this gorgeous outfit from his new collection ‘NOORANIYAT’ by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery (sic).”
Gushing about her “dream designer” whom she “loves”, Hina shared that she was “super excited” to be at the event for Nooraniyat, Manish’s new collection. “It’s an honour for me to be here and witness the show”, she quipped. Needless to say, the actor looked straight out of a fairytale as she raised the bar of fashion goals in ethnic wear.
