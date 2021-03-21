Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance, see pics
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are making all the right moves ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, in ethnic ensembles.
While Kartik was the showstopper for the evening in a black ensemble, Kiara accompanied him in a sparkling silver lehenga, with her knotted hair tied in a bun.
Kartik and Kiara are currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with their new cast member, Tabu. As Tabu rejoined the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik welcomed the actor with a quirky post. The actor wrote, "Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani".
The comic supernatural thriller is helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The original film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu. It starred Akshay Kumar in the lead, and also featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.
Kartik recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Dhamaaka in a mere 10 days. He also has Dostana 2 in pipeline.
Kiara was earlier filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. She was last seen in Laxmmi and Indoo Ki Jawani. She also has Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.
