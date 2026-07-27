Reality TV has become as much about fashion as it is about drama. Between unexpected eliminations, heated arguments and strategic alliances, viewers are also taking notes on what contestants are wearing. Two of the biggest reality shows right now, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and The Alliance, may have completely different formats, but they both prove one thing: great style isn't about having an endless wardrobe; it's about making every outfit count.

Hooked on Lock Upp and The Alliance? Here's how to dress like a reality TV star (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

On Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, contestants are confined to a prison-inspired setup where everyone starts with the same red-and-black tracksuit paired with a white tank top or T-shirt. Yet despite the strict dress code, contestants manage to create distinctly different looks every single day. Some swap track pants for skirts or shorts, others layer corsets over the mandatory white tank, while playful hair clips, chunky sneakers, statement boots and bold makeup become part of their signature style. Even the uniform itself gets personalised with rolled sleeves, knotted jackets or slightly distressed details that make it feel less like a costume and more like an outfit.

Meanwhile, The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Khemu, offers the exact opposite aesthetic. Set inside a futuristic underground bunker, the reality competition has become an unexpected source of fashion inspiration. Contestants like Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah, Dolly Javed, Riva Kishan, and Arslan Goni have been winning praise for their effortlessly stylish wardrobes. From sleek co-ords and cargo trousers to glamorous evening dresses, structured tops and elevated athleisure, their outfits feel wearable while still looking camera-ready.

Here's how to recreate reality TV style in your own wardrobe



Start with wardrobe basics

Both shows prove that basics are never boring. A simple white tank top, oversized T-shirt or fitted bodysuit becomes the foundation for countless outfits.

Instead of treating these pieces as innerwear, style them as the focal point. Pair a white tank with cargo trousers, layer it under an oversized shirt or throw on a corset-inspired top to instantly elevate the look.

Balance sporty with stylish

Athleisure dominates both shows, but it never feels lazy.

On Lock Upp, contestants style tracksuits with chunky trainers, statement jewellery and sleek hairstyles. On The Alliance, cargo pants are paired with fitted tops, bomber jackets and coordinated sets that blur the line between activewear and streetwear.

The trick is balancing relaxed silhouettes with structured pieces. If you're wearing oversized joggers, pair them with a fitted top. If you're wearing loose shirts, opt for tailored trousers or denim.

Don't underestimate accessories

When everyone on Lock Upp is wearing nearly identical uniforms, accessories become the easiest way to stand out.

Colourful claw clips, layered necklaces, oversized hoops, stacked bracelets and statement sunglasses instantly change the mood of an outfit. Footwear also plays a huge role, with everything from chunky sneakers to combat boots adding personality.

Similarly, The Alliance contestants often let accessories complete otherwise simple looks, proving that sometimes one standout handbag or bold pair of earrings is all an outfit needs.

Mix feminine and utility pieces

One styling trick that appears repeatedly across both shows is combining contrasting aesthetics.

Think corsets with cargo trousers, structured blazers over sports bras, oversized jackets paired with fitted dresses or sneakers worn with skirts. Mixing masculine utility pieces with softer silhouettes creates outfits that feel modern rather than predictable.

Play with proportions

Oversized silhouettes continue to dominate reality TV wardrobes.

Rather than wearing everything loose, contestants usually balance proportions. A baggy jacket is paired with fitted shorts. Wide-leg cargos meet cropped tanks. Relaxed shirts are styled with mini skirts or slim trousers.

This contrast creates shape without compromising comfort.

Monochrome always works

Neutral colour palettes dominate The Alliance, while Lock Upp contestants creatively work around their limited red, black and white wardrobe.

Monochrome dressing always looks polished. Wearing different shades of the same colour instantly makes even casual outfits feel more expensive.

Hair can transform an outfit

One thing Lock Upp contestants understand well is that styling doesn't stop at clothes.

Braids, messy buns, glossy ponytails, oversized scrunchies, claw clips and embellished hair accessories often become the standout element of their overall look. Since the wardrobe stays relatively repetitive, hairstyles provide variety.

Even on The Alliance, soft waves, sleek buns and polished makeup complete otherwise minimal outfits.

Confidence is the real trend

The biggest takeaway from both shows isn't a specific trend or garment.

It's confidence.

Whether contestants are reinventing a prison uniform or stepping into a challenge wearing coordinated athleisure, the reason their outfits work is because they fully commit to them.

If there's one lesson worth borrowing from reality TV, it's that creativity often matters more than quantity. A white tank, a pair of cargos, good accessories and confidence can create far more memorable outfits than an overflowing wardrobe.

From customised prison uniforms in Lock Upp to the polished athleisure and glam dressing seen on The Alliance, reality TV is quietly becoming one of the biggest sources of everyday fashion inspiration. Instead of chasing every trend, take cues from the contestants: invest in versatile basics, experiment with layering, add personality through accessories and don't be afraid to make staple pieces your own. Sometimes the most stylish outfits come from the smallest wardrobe.

Picks to recreate this vibe:

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Reality tv show star fashion tips: FAQs What fashion trends are popular in Lock Upp? Contestants frequently personalise the standard prison uniform by layering corsets over white tanks, swapping track pants for skirts or shorts, adding statement sneakers, hair accessories and jewellery, and styling the tracksuit in creative ways.

What's the biggest styling lesson from these reality shows? Personal style comes from how you wear your clothes, not how many you own. Clever styling, confidence and thoughtful accessories can completely transform even the simplest outfits.

How can I recreate reality TV fashion on a budget? Start with wardrobe basics like white tanks, oversized shirts, cargo trousers and sneakers. Add statement accessories, layer creatively and experiment with proportions instead of buying entirely new outfits.

Why is The Alliance becoming a fashion inspiration? Contestants like Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah and Dollyy Javed have been praised for wearing stylish co-ords, cargo pants, structured tops, athleisure and glamorous evening looks that feel wearable in real life.

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