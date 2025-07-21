How AI is revolutionising skincare by offering personalised and precise skin remedies: Experts say it's here to stay

Your smartphone can do a lot besides helping you to make calls, stay virtually connected, track your fitness goals, and even analyse your skin! Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made this reality possible. The skincare industry is witnessing an epochal change globally with a flurry of apps adding a touch of cutting-edge technology to personal beauty routines by way of personalised skin analysis, product recommendations to advanced diagnostic tools. However, experts say people must tread this path with caution. AI revolutionised skincare industry(AI Generated)

AI is empowering individuals to better understand and care for their skin. With the ability to analyse thousands of data points, including skin type, concerns, lifestyle, and even environmental factors, AI helps create highly customised skincare solutions that deliver more effective results. This technological shift is making skincare smarter, more accessible, and tailored like never before, transforming how we approach beauty and self-care.

Grant Kuo has launched Digital Doctor, an app for skincare analysis in India. Talking about the reason, he tells HT Lifestyle: “I often saw friends and family frustrated by skincare that overpromised and underdelivered - driven more by flashy marketing than real skin understanding. One of the most effective ways to solve every problem is to start with root-cause analysis, then target solutions to deliver better, fast results."

This is exactly what his app offers. It measures your skin, analyses it on various parameters like uneven skin tone, skin issues and more, and finally, suggests skincare products on the basis of your skin concerns.

At Digital Doctor, they have collaborated with cosmetologist Dr Tushar Opneja of New Delhi-based Regenix Clinic. Opneja says, "AI-powered skin analysis is a powerful step forward in personalised skincare. When combined with evidence-backed formulations, it ensures both accuracy and safety. Most of the products we suggest app users are dermatologically safe and clinically tested, which makes the entire experience both smart and trustworthy."

However, like every tool and machinery, these AI apps also have certain limitations, say industry experts.

Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin care clinic, Mumbai, tells HT Lifestyle, “The benefits of AI tools can be that they can help with tailored routines, cost-effectiveness, and better skin. However, there is also a downside to this. These apps tend to have some limitations and can't be fully reliable. The inaccurate lighting, poor image quality, or algorithmic bias can lead to incorrect recommendations, and one can suffer from more skin problems. Some people using AI may experience skin irritation if the recommended products aren’t suitable for their skin type, and even suffer from allergies that can steal their peace of mind.”

She adds, “Over-reliance on virtual analysis may delay prompt expert attention for serious conditions. Privacy is also a concern, as apps collect sensitive facial data. So, it is better not to be dependent on the apps. Even though AI in skincare is a promising advancement, don’t replace it with dermatological advice.”

Another dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics says, “While AI-based apps and platforms can be a useful starting point, they are not a substitute for professional dermatological advice. Skin concerns can be complex and often linked to deeper health or hormonal issues that technology alone may not be able to detect. A trained dermatologist brings medical expertise, experience, and a holistic understanding that machines may not replicate.”

How AI is transforming skincare:

Personalised Skincare Recommendations

The reality of skincare has changed to a great extent now. One-product-fits-all skincare is not the scenario. AI uses data like your age, skin type, concerns, lifestyle, and even climate to suggest tailored routines and products. Many apps analyse your selfie and ask a few questions to recommend a perfect regimen.



AI-Powered Skin Analysis

AI-powered devices and apps can analyse skin conditions such as acne, wrinkles, dark spots, and hydration levels with incredible accuracy, just from a smartphone camera. Apps, like Pers Active Lab, is the first in the Indian market to integrate AI for skincare analyses. It measures your skin conditions and suggests skincare products as per your skin issues and concerns. These apps also helps dermatologists to identify and monitor skin diseases early.



Virtual Try-ons & Augmented Reality (AR)

Just like for skincare, AI is also transforming the way we apply makeup. AI combined with AR lets you see how a particular makeup will look or work on your skin before buying them. This also include testing different shades of foundation or lipsticks on your skin tone. Or see how your skin might improve after using a particular serum.



Smarter Product Development

AI helps brands analyse millions of ingredients, reviews, and clinical data to develop better formulations faster and with less trial-and-error. It also predicts how ingredients will interact.

Monitoring & Tracking Progress

AI tools can track changes in your skin over time, comparing your photos and offering advice as your skin improves (or reacts negatively to products)

The Future of AI in Skincare

AI continues to evolve, with potential to predict ageing patterns, design completely bespoke products, and even integrate with wearable sensors to monitor skin health in real time.

Though these skin apps do tell you a lot about your skin concerns, there are other things you need to take care of to treat your skin issues. Taking proper sleep, eating a healthy and nutritious diet, and staying hydrated are just some of them.

