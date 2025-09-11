How to apply highlighter like a pro: A step-by-step guide for a dewy glow

If there is one makeup product that can accentuate your overall look, it is a highlighter. Just a few dabs of highlighter (only the right amount) can uplift your mood, your tired look and your makeup. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that a highlighter is like the magic wand of your makeup bag! A few well-placed strokes can instantly lift your features, give your skin a radiant glow, and make you look fresh, even on days when you feel the opposite. How to apply highlighter like a pro(Pexels)

But the real task is its application. Applying highlighter is not a cakewalk and isn’t just about dusting shimmer on your face. It’s about technique, placement, and balance. While the right amount of highlighter on your face can give you a natural look, too much highlighter might ruin your entire makeup.

How to apply a highlighter like a pro

Step 1: Pick the Right Formula

Highlighters come in different forms, including powder, liquid, cream, and sticks. The first and foremost step to applying a highlighter is to decide the type of highlighter you would want to put on your face. The different types are listed below:

Powder highlighter

If you have oily or combination skin, go for powder highlighter, as it sets nicely without feeling heavy. Moreover, this highlighter gives a subtle glow and is great for layering over foundation or matte looks. The best part is that it is easy to apply with a brush and provides buildable, long-lasting radiance.

Liquid highlighter

Liquid highlighter gives an intense, dewy glow that blends smoothly with foundation or moisturizer. It’s lightweight but still radiant, making it perfect for achieving

Cream/Stick highlighter

As the name implies, cream or stick highlighters offer a creamy texture that melts into the skin for a natural sheen and are ideal for normal to dry skin. Convenient and travel-friendly, cream and stick highlighters are easy to swipe and blend with fingers, giving a youthful, fresh look.

The tip is to choose what matches your skin type and the look you’re going for, subtle radiance for day or high-glam shine for night. Choose shades that flatter your skin tone: champagne and golds for warm tones, pinks and pearls for cool tones, peachy tones for deeper skin. Avoid chunky glitter and opt for fine shimmer that mimics real skin radiance.

For a natural, lit-from-within glow, try mixing a drop of liquid highlighter with your foundation.

Step 2: Know Your Glow Zones

Step 2 is to know your glow zones where highlighter can be applied and can enhance your overall look. The golden rule is to apply it where light naturally hits your face!

Cheekbones: Apply highlighter right above your blush to sculpt and lift.

Bridge of the Nose: A light touch here elongates your nose.

Brow Bone: Right under the arch makes your eyes pop.

Cupid’s Bow: A dab here creates the illusion of fuller lips.

Inner Corners of the Eyes: Brightens up tired eyes instantly.

Optional but gorgeous: A touch on the collarbones and shoulders for an evening look.

Step 3: Master the technique

Application is where the magic happens. The main reason why highlighter could make your makeup looks loud, lies in its application. Here is the technique you must know.

Powder highlighter: Use a fan brush or fluffy brush. Lightly sweep over target areas—blend, don’t pile.

Liquid highlighter: Dab with your fingers or a damp beauty sponge for a seamless finish.

Stick highlighter: Glide gently, then blend out with your fingers.

Remember, less is more. Start with a little and build if needed.

Step 4: Balance the Look

Your art in applying makeup is all about balancing your highlighter subtly with the rest of your makeup. For a sun-kissed, warm glow, pair your highlighter with bronzer. You can also layer it over blush for a healthy flush look. The one tip here is to keep the rest of your face matte if you want the glow to really stand out.

Step 5: Lock it in

The last is the art of locking your makeup so that it stays intact all day long. Spritz a setting spray to melt everything together. For oily skin, gently blot the T-zone before highlighting. If you’re heading to a night event, touch up with a compact powder highlighter for extra shine.

Final Thoughts

A highlighter celebrates your natural features and enhances your overall look. By just using the right placement and technique, it can take your makeup from flat to fabulous in seconds.

