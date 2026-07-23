How to choose jewellery that complements your face shape for a more balanced and flattering look

The right piece of jewellery can do more than complete an outfit; it can beautifully frame your features and enhance your natural proportions. While personal style always comes first, choosing jewellery that complements your face shape can help create a balanced and polished look. The golden rule is simple: your jewellery should balance your facial geometry rather than mirror it. Whether your face is round, square, oval, heart-shaped, or rectangular, a few thoughtful styling choices can make all the difference. Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer jewellery, shared a guide to choosing jewellery that enhances your natural features and face shape.

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Round face

According to Dishi Somani, if your face has soft curves with the cheekbones being the widest point, opt for jewellery that creates the illusion of length. Long drop earrings, geometric designs, and slim teardrops help elongate the face, while V-shaped pendants or layered necklaces draw the eye downward. Avoid oversized hoops, round studs, and tight chokers, as they can make the face appear wider.

If your face has soft curves with the cheekbones being the widest point, opt for jewellery that creates the illusion of length.

Square face

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{{^usCountry}} A strong jawline and angular features pair beautifully with jewellery that introduces softness. Dishi Somani advises considering hoops, oval earrings, curved teardrops, and rounded pendants to help balance sharp lines, while collar-length necklaces and chokers with gentle curves create a harmonious look. It's best to avoid square or highly geometric designs that can accentuate angularity. Oval face {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A strong jawline and angular features pair beautifully with jewellery that introduces softness. Dishi Somani advises considering hoops, oval earrings, curved teardrops, and rounded pendants to help balance sharp lines, while collar-length necklaces and chokers with gentle curves create a harmonious look. It's best to avoid square or highly geometric designs that can accentuate angularity. Oval face {{/usCountry}}

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With naturally balanced proportions, oval faces are the most versatile. Almost every earring and necklace style works well, from studs and hoops to chandeliers and layered necklaces. However, extremely long, narrow earrings may make the face appear longer, so adding a little width with hoops or cluster earrings helps maintain balance.

Heart-shaped face

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Dishi Somani highlighted that heart-shaped faces feature a broader forehead that tapers to a narrower chin. Earrings that are wider at the bottom, such as teardrops, chandeliers, or chandbalis, help balance facial proportions. Short necklaces, princess-length chains, and delicate chokers also soften the chin area. Avoid pointed earrings that mimic the shape of the chin.

Long or rectangular face

For faces that are noticeably longer than they are wide, the goal is to add width rather than length. Medium hoops, button studs, clustered earrings, and shorter necklaces or chokers create visual balance. Long, linear earrings and deep V-shaped pendants can further elongate the face and are best avoided.

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For faces that are noticeably longer than they are wide, the goal is to add width rather than length.

Style it your way

“Face shape is a useful styling guide, but it shouldn't restrict your choices. The most flattering jewellery is the one that creates balance while reflecting your personal style and confidence,” said Dishi Somani.

By selecting pieces that complement your natural features and suit your outfit, hairstyle, and occasion, you can effortlessly elevate every look and let your jewellery enhance, not overpower, your unique beauty.