How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks
The recently showcased haute couture Spring 21 collections saw designers embracing a fresh, pared-back approach to beauty. Virginie Viard at Chanel showcased an intimate family wedding affair set in the South of France hence lending her models a gamine, lived-in look with strong brows and soft smokey eyes. It was a country wedding after all. Makeup maven Clint Fernandes observes that this matte summery look can be easily adapted to the Indian skin tone. “It’s matte and not overly dewy so works well in the hot Indian climes,” says he.
On the other hand, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior was inspired by the symbols and colours of the Tarot deck. She kept her models’ skin natural and eye makeup minimal while letting her creations do the talking.
Moreover, Fendi couture saw model Bella Hadid sporting an evening ready, contoured cheekbones and artfully wet hair. We got acclaimed makeup expert Clint Fernandes to dissect these runway looks.
Fairytale glow
To pull off the Chanel look, prep the skin with a good moisturiser, followed by primer, foundation, concealer and a setting powder.
Coming to the eyes, the apricot colour has been used in the crease line.
On the eye lid - they’ve used a natural frosty brown which goes into the apricot and mascara.
Eyebrows are shaped and not thinned out or overarched. They’ve just been made neater by plucking and filled in with an eyebrow pencil and an eyebrow gel and brushed out.
The contouring is less and only around the cheek, on the underside of the cheekbones.
On the cheeks, a soft apricot blush has been applied - though mostly on the apples.
Lips have been prepped with a lip balm.
All in all, it’s a natural summery look and easily adaptable to the Indian skin tone.
The hair is flattened out and tied tight and could works well with almost any Indian garment.
Tarot mystique
The Dior skin looks uber luxe so start with a moisturiser and a primer, followed by a dewy finish foundation.
Add concealer wherever needed followed by the dusting of a translucent powder and a setting spray.
Eyes are natural and an identical skin tone eye shadow was used.
Use a darker brown hue on the crease line and blend it out properly.
A water-based cake liner has been used around the eyes.
Make a thin line on the lash line and smudge it slightly followed by mascara.
Contour the cheekbones from the temple ears to the jaw line and blend it into the cheekbone lines.
Blush is optional or one can use soft pink blush to create that kind of freshness.
Use a setting spray so that the blush blends in with the skin.
Lips are minimally done with a lip pencil or a translucent cream lip colour so that it’s neither overly glossy nor extra matte.
The eye brows are minimal with a slight definition. Don’t make the eyebrows too dark. Use a grey brown eyebrow filler and avoid a jet black one.
One can offset the makeup with centre parted hair and a high ponytail which gives a height to the face.
Soignee chicness
Bella Hadid’s skin at Fendi is slightly more dewy so use a moisturiser, primer and a dewy foundation followed by a concealer and mattify the T zone with setting powder. And then use a setting spray to get a translucent finish.
Use a dark brown eyeshadow on the eyelid which has been blended into the crease line to form a cat eyed shadow. Also, a bit of that colour has been used on the outer corner lower lid.
On the inner corner of the eye, apply a light iridescent frosted eye shadow followed by a thin eyeliner to create eye definition followed by a double coat of mascara on upper and lower lid and lots of it.
A white kohl pencil on the water line has been used to make the eyes bigger.
Eyebrows are not over defined, but lightly filled in.
Contour the cheekbones and the temple followed by a coral blush on the cheekbones.
Use a hint of highlighter just on the cheeks from the forehead followed by a setting spray.
Lips need to be lined with a nude lip pencil and filled in with the creme lip colour in apricot hue.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s been a couture week of cascading capes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glam-leisure: Bollywood’s travel style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy
- Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe
- Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt teams ₹7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport
- Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask
- Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth ₹2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol is a vision in ₹10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions
- For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hop on the vegan style bandwagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
- Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox