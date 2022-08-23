How to take care of your curls while traveling; know from expert

Curly hair requires a lot of care and attention. Caring for your curly locks when travelling can be quite a challenge. Travelling luggage usually has limited space and it is difficult to bring all of the tools and products you normally use to maintain your curls. An unfamiliar climate, dust and pollution further make it difficult to maintain healthy hair. However, there are a few tips and tricks which can help you to take care of your curly hair while you are on the go. (Also read: Curly haircuts trend 2022: What are the trends and tips for women and men)

1. Conditioning

Travelling can dry out your hair and skin. Use a leave-in conditioner or hydrating product before travelling as it can add a boost of moisture to your hair. It is very useful while taking long-haul flights.

2. Diffusing

If you're using carry-on only or don't have room in your luggage for a diffuser and dryer, you can bring a pasta strainer. It nestles easily in or around your clothes when you pack, and you can use it with any dryer at your hotel.

3. Overnight protection

A satin scarf is light, takes up very little space in your luggage, and is super versatile. To protect your curls, you can tie them around your head or tie them around your pillow to create a satin pillowcase.

4. Keep a travel kit handy

For last-minute trips-or when you just don't want to mess with squeezing all your products into three-ounce bottles. Pour your hair care essentials products into travel-sized bottles. Having the entire collection at your fingertips also allows you to vary your style and makes sure your curls will be just as beautiful, soft and shiny as at home.

5. Get the right cut

When you go to the salon, ask your hairstylist to choose a cut that complements the natural shape of your hair than one that calls for a round brush and a flat iron. Choose a style that can easily grow out without needing frequent trims if you want to travel for an extended period.

