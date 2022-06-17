How to take care of your sunburned lips

Come summer and everyone is prepared to bathe in sunscreen from head to toe to avoid getting sunburned. While we pay attention to the usual areas — face, shoulders and back, the one area we forget is our lips. You may exfoliate, hydrate and moisturise them, yet, we neglect to protect them from the sun. With a lack of awareness, you could lead your entire life in ignorance.

Here are a few tips for treating sunburned lips:

Head indoors: If you have sunburned lips, try to avoid stepping out in the sun so that your lips can heal. The recovery phase lasts about three to five days. During that time, avoid exposing your lips to any more UV radiations.

Keep yourself hydrated: Dehydration is a common side effect of sunburn, so make sure you drink plenty of water. Your lips need sun protection, so use lip balms with SPFs, when stepping out.

Cold compresses: If you have a mild sunburn, apply a cold compress to your lips to reduce some of the swelling and heat. You can also ease the area by using yogurt or placing a soft washcloth on your lips after rinsing it with ice water to reduce the heat.

Aloe vera: Easily available in our kitchen or gardens, aloe vera’s soothing gel can be used to relieve sunburn-related pain. Break off one of the stalks, squeeze the gel out, and apply it to your lips. It would be more effective when chilled in the refrigerator.

Moisturisers: Applying topical moisturiser to your lips can help them heal, especially at night, when your skin is repairing itself. Avoid petroleum-based moisturisers as they can trap the heat in your skin and extend the painful effects of the sunburn.