Army Of The Dead: Huma Qureshi dons sensual avatar in purple top and skirt for promotional event

Huma Qureshi manages to impress us every time she steps out for a promotional event or dons an ensemble for a red carpet. The actor knows how to make outfits work for her and that is the reason her fans love the actor's sartorial picks. Huma recently got dolled up for the promotions of her film and left us speechless.

The actor donned a purple co-ord set which was the perfect amalgamation of romantic vibes with boss babe attitude. Huma wore a purple crop top and flaunted her toned midriff. The wrap top was adorned with overlapping material in the front that led to a tie detail in the side and elbow-length puff sleeves. She teamed it with a matching draped skirt that had a side zipper and it featured a thigh-high slit which increased the oomph of the look.

To style the attire, Huma added gold accessories and was seen wearing a layered delicate necklace along with a matching bracelet. She was also seen wearing metallic peep-toe heels during the shoot. For her glam, the actor opted for subtle smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, lots of highlighter and a bright red lip. She left her long wavy hair down for the event and we are a fan of this look.

Coming back to the attire, the April Set that Huma wore is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Zwaan and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹12,800.

Huma's outfit is worth ₹12,800(zwaan.in)

Check out some of the other looks of Huma that we have bookmarked previously:

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Sony LIV web series Maharani. She is gearing up for Army Of The Dead. She will also be seen in Bell Bottom which features Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

