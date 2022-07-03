I am overwhelmed with the response I am getting: Shaheel Shermont Flair

Shaheel Sanil Prasad aka Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22) from the Fiji Islands is a viral sensation today owing to his funny catwalk videos on social media platforms. The 24-year-old first uploaded videos on TikTok where he can be seen carrying mundane house objects as props, ranging from a coiled water pipe and a ladder to tin worn around as a skirt and a big tyre. In one of the videos, he can also be seen carrying a girl around his waist leaving the internet in splits. What mesmerized everyone the most is his professional model-like walk at his house, wearing a simple T-shirt and shorts duo. While speaking to us about his videos getting watched worldwide, he says, “I’m really overwhelmed with the response I’m getting. First, my videos got viral on TikTok through countries such as US and Philippines, then it got trickled down to Twitter and reached India and Instagram; it’s been an amazing experience.”

His videos received views in millions and had admirers from around the world. While the American art critic and Pulitzer Prize winner Jerry Saltz retweeted the video captioning it, “Better than most biennial art,” closer home actor Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter – Hahaha this is the best I’ve seen today! When asked what inspired him to make these videos, Prasad says that he hardly knows much about fashion and made them out of sheer fun. “I don’t watch fashion shows at all,” he confesses. After finishing studies, he works currently as a part-time influencer and content creator. “I consider myself an entertainer doing comedy, making people smile during their bad, hot days; it’s an amazing feeling,” he says.

Prasad of the Indian origin is a Bollywood fan too with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan being his favourite. “My favourite Bollywood celeb is Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, internationally, I love singer Shakira and actor Tom Holland,” he says. His hobbies include listening to music, watching movies, dancing and making comedy videos on TikTok. For the future, “hopefully there’s something great in store for me” he thinks.