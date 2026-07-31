If there's one accessory I refuse to compromise on, it's a handbag.

I reviewed some popular handbag brands this year: Here's the one I keep carrying

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Unlike clothes that rotate with seasons or trends, a good handbag becomes part of your everyday routine. It carries your laptop to work, your makeup for last-minute touch-ups, your charger during long days out, and somehow still has room for snacks, receipts and everything else you didn't plan to carry.

As someone who reviews fashion and lifestyle products professionally, I've tested more handbags this year than I can count. Some looked beautiful online but felt impractical after a week of use. Others were functional but lacked personality. And then there were a handful that genuinely earned a permanent spot in my wardrobe.

After months of carrying them to office meetings, press events, café hopping, airport runs and weekend brunches, these are the brands that truly stood out, and one of them surprised me enough to become my favourite.

Miraggio completely changed my expectations

If I had to recommend just one handbag brand to someone shopping today, it would probably be Miraggio.

The reason isn't simply that the bags look premium. Plenty of brands manage that. What impressed me was how wearable the designs actually are.

Miraggio has mastered something many handbag brands struggle with: creating pieces that feel trend-forward without becoming trend-dependent. Their silhouettes are modern, the hardware feels thoughtfully designed, and every collection has a slightly playful personality without going overboard.

Instead of copying luxury bags, they seem to have built their own design identity, which is refreshing.

The Rosalind Tote quickly became my everyday office companion. It comfortably fits my laptop, notebook, charger, wallet and everything else I carry during long workdays while still looking structured enough for meetings. The detachable sling strap is another thoughtful touch because some days you want polished top handles, while on others you simply need your hands free.

On weekends, however, I almost always switch to the Vanilla Shoulder Bag.

It has that effortless "cool girl" shape that's everywhere right now but still feels timeless enough to wear for years. I've paired it with oversized shirts, dresses, denim and even Indian wear, and somehow it never feels out of place. That's surprisingly rare for a statement handbag.

More importantly, both bags have survived months of regular use without losing their shape, which says a lot about the overall construction.

Off-White proves statement bags never go out of style

If Miraggio wins for everyday practicality, Off-White easily wins when it comes to making an outfit memorable.

Yes, it's significantly more expensive, but it also belongs in a completely different category.

The leather shoulder bag I tried instantly transformed even the simplest outfits. A white shirt and jeans suddenly felt fashion-week ready. A black dress looked far more elevated. That's the power of a well-designed statement accessory.

What I enjoy most about Off-White is that it never takes itself too seriously. The designs remain playful, youthful and instantly recognisable without sacrificing quality. It's definitely an investment purchase rather than an impulse buy, but if you're building a long-term designer handbag collection, it makes sense.

Lino Perros remains one of the safest choices

Whenever someone asks me for an elegant work handbag that won't break the bank, Lino Perros is almost always part of the conversation.

The Monroe Tote feels polished, understated and dependable. It isn't trying to be the loudest accessory in your wardrobe, and that's exactly why it works. Neutral colours, structured construction and practical interiors make it one of those bags you'll probably continue carrying years from now.

For professionals building their first office wardrobe, it's a brand that's difficult to go wrong with.

IRTH by House of Titan quietly deserves more attention

One of my nicest surprises this year was IRTH by House of Titan.

The Vivienne Tote has a refined, minimalist aesthetic that feels very aligned with today's quiet luxury trend. It's sophisticated without being flashy and transitions beautifully between office meetings, travel and casual weekends.

The craftsmanship feels premium, and the overall finish gives the impression of a bag that's far more expensive than it actually is.

So, which brand would I buy again?

After reviewing all of them, I realised I naturally kept reaching for the Miraggio bags more than anything else.

Not because they were sent for review, but because they genuinely fit into my everyday life.

As someone who spends long hours outside the house attending launches, interviewing designers, covering fashion events and moving between meetings, I need accessories that work as hard as I do. Miraggio managed to balance functionality with fashion in a way very few brands have.

Off-White remains my choice for statement dressing. Lino Perros is my recommendation for timeless office wear. IRTH by House of Titan is one I'd happily recommend to anyone who loves understated luxury.

But if you're asking me which handbag brand surprised me the most this year, and which one I'd happily spend my own money on again, it's Miraggio.

Handbag brands I personally reviewed:

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Similar stories for you:

I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree

Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

10 office tote bags that fit your laptop and daily essentials

Handbag brands I reviewed: FAQs Which handbag brand is best for everyday office use? Based on my experience, Miraggio stood out for balancing style and practicality. The Rosalind Tote comfortably fits a laptop and daily essentials, making it ideal for work, while still looking polished enough for meetings.

Which handbag from this review became your favourite? The Miraggio Rosalind Tote was my favourite overall. Its structured design, spacious interior, detachable sling strap and versatile styling made it the bag I reached for the most, even after my review period ended.

What should I look for when buying a handbag? Focus on functionality first. Check the size, weight, compartments, strap comfort and material quality. A handbag should complement your lifestyle, whether you need it for office commutes, travel or everyday errands, rather than simply following trends.

Are premium handbag brands worth investing in? It depends on your needs. If you're looking for a statement accessory you'll use for years, brands like Off-White offer excellent craftsmanship and distinctive designs. For everyday use, however, affordable premium brands like Miraggio, Lino Perros and IRTH by House of Titan deliver excellent value.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.