I Tried and Tested the Shankara Body Wash on my sensitive skin for two weeks: Here's my honest review

I’ve experimented with plenty of body washes and soaps over time. Most soaps ended up drying out my skin, especially since it’s quite sensitive, while many body washes didn’t do much; they’d rinse off without really leaving my skin feeling refreshed or nourished.

Shankara body wash-honest review

Moreover, I’ve always been curious about products rooted in traditional wellness systems. So, when I got my hands on the Shankara Oudh and Neem Body Wash for a review, I was equal parts excited and sceptical. Excited, as this was the first time I would be using an Ayurvedic body wash. And sceptical as I was worried about my skin's sensitivity. But using this body wash felt like stepping into an entirely different category of self-care. From the very first use, I could tell this wasn’t just about cleansing, it was about creating a calming, almost spa-like ritual in my everyday routine.

So, after using it, rather almost finishing it in two weeks, here is my honest take on its pros, cons, and pricing.

My honest review of shankara body wash

The positives of Shankara body wash

The subtle, elegant fragrance

What first caught my attention about Shankara was its Ayurvedic philosophy. The promise of no chemicals, zero preservatives, and paraben-free formulations immediately stood out, making me eager to give this emerging brand a try.

{{^usCountry}} When I finally got my hands on it, the first thing I noticed was the fragrance. As the name suggests, Oudh, the scent is subtle yet deeply soothing. Even after being chemical-free, the scent does not smell all herbal, but rather slightly floral, without being overpowering. Unlike synthetic scents that can feel artificial, this one felt authentic and calming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When I finally got my hands on it, the first thing I noticed was the fragrance. As the name suggests, Oudh, the scent is subtle yet deeply soothing. Even after being chemical-free, the scent does not smell all herbal, but rather slightly floral, without being overpowering. Unlike synthetic scents that can feel artificial, this one felt authentic and calming. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smooth texture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smooth texture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The texture of the body wash is another standout feature. It’s not overly thick or too runny, just the right consistency to spread easily across the skin. It lathers gently, which I actually prefer, as against the excessively foamy products that often rely on harsh surfactants. But Shankara’s mild lather reassured me that it was being gentle on my skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The texture of the body wash is another standout feature. It’s not overly thick or too runny, just the right consistency to spread easily across the skin. It lathers gently, which I actually prefer, as against the excessively foamy products that often rely on harsh surfactants. But Shankara’s mild lather reassured me that it was being gentle on my skin. {{/usCountry}}

Clean skin

Formulated using neem extracts, this body wash promises to give you clean and clear skin without being dry. After rinsing, my skin felt clean but not stripped. This is a huge plus for my sensitive skin. With Shankara, my skin felt soft, hydrated, and refreshed. I didn’t feel the immediate need to slather on moisturiser, which says a lot about its nourishing properties.

One thing I particularly appreciate is the ingredient philosophy. The Oudh and Neem body wash contains watermelon seed and castor oils that nourish and soften skin. It is also blended with the goodness of aloe vera, honey and glycerin to deeply hydrate and moisturise skin.

So, knowing that the formulation leans toward natural and holistic components gives me peace of mind. It feels like I’m not just avoiding harmful chemicals but actively feeding my skin with beneficial elements. Over time, I noticed my skin appearing healthier and more balanced, not dramatically transformed, but definitely more comfortable and soothing.

Things to consider:

Premium price tag

As it's said, all good things come with a price tag attached; this one is no different. The Shankara body wash does come with a slightly premium price tag. A 210 ml bottle is priced at ₹ 1,595 on Amazon India, making it an expensive choice for most people. However, the luxurious feel and experience it offers, the price can be considered secondary.

1. Shankara Nourishing Oudh Body Wash | Luxury Ayurvedic Shower...

Lesser quantity

Overall, I felt the product quantity was quite limited. The 210 ml bottle ran out sooner than expected. Additionally, its thick texture means you have to use a larger amount each time, which makes it finish even faster.

Floral fragrance might not be for everyone

While I enjoyed the floral scent the body wash had, its floral fragrance might not suit everyone. Those who need a strong scent, this body wash might not be for you. Also, if you’re someone who loves rich, bubbly lather, this might feel a bit understated. But for me, these are minor trade-offs compared to the overall benefits.

In the end, if you are looking for an Ayurvedic body wash that not only rejuvenates but also calms you, Shankara body wash is for you. However, price and fragrance might be a consideration.

Other products from Shankara's body care range

1. Shankara Gheesutrā Parijat Body Butter

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(The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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