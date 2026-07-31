I wore an off-shoulder top and white trousers to India Couture Week: Here's how you can recreate the look

Fashion week dressing is always a balancing act. You want to look polished enough for the front row and interviews, stylish enough to blend into the fashion crowd, but comfortable enough to survive several hours on your feet. As someone who was attending Hyundai India Couture Week for work, interviewing designers and covering runway shows, I knew I wanted an outfit that felt sophisticated without looking overdone.

I styled an off-shoulder top and trousers for India Couture Week: Here's how

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Instead of reaching for a dress, I went with one of my favourite combinations: an off-shoulder black top paired with high-waisted white trousers.

It turned out to be one of those outfits that looked equally appropriate at the media wall, backstage interviews and the runway itself. Minimal, elegant and surprisingly comfortable, it's a look I'd happily recreate for cocktail evenings, formal dinners, fashion events and even date nights.

If you're looking for an outfit that's chic without trying too hard, here's exactly how you can recreate it.

Why I chose an off-shoulder top

I've always believed that an off-shoulder neckline does most of the styling work for you.

It highlights the collarbones, elongates the neckline and instantly makes even the simplest outfit feel dressier. Since I knew I'd be carrying a statement handbag and didn't want heavy jewellery competing with the outfit, the neckline itself became the focal point.

I also wanted something that photographed well from every angle, important when you're spending the evening posing at step-and-repeat walls and attending multiple events.

If you prefer a classic silhouette, a full-sleeve off-shoulder top works beautifully.

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White trousers instantly elevated the outfit

The hero of this look wasn't just the black top, it was the white trousers.

I deliberately chose wide-leg white trousers because they added movement, softened the overall outfit and made it feel significantly more fashion-forward than regular black pants would have.

High-waisted trousers also balance an off-shoulder neckline beautifully by creating a longer silhouette while defining the waist.

The best part is that they're incredibly versatile.

The same trousers can be worn later with shirts, crop tops, blazers, bodysuits or even kurtas, making them one of the smartest wardrobe investments.

If you're recreating this look, these options work beautifully:

Accessories made the difference

Because the outfit itself was monochrome, I kept the styling clean.

I skipped heavy necklaces and instead let the neckline remain the highlight. A sleek bracelet, subtle makeup, soft waves and block heels completed the look without making it feel over-accessorised.

The structured mini handbag added just enough personality while keeping the outfit elegant.

One styling lesson I've learnt from attending fashion weeks is that minimal styling almost always photographs better than overdoing accessories.

Why this look works beyond Fashion Week

Although I originally wore this outfit to India Couture Week, it's surprisingly wearable beyond runway events.

You could easily recreate it for:

Cocktail parties

Luxury dinners

Gallery openings

Anniversary celebrations

Date nights

Formal birthday celebrations

Evening office events

The beauty lies in how adaptable each piece is. The black off-shoulder top can be paired with denim, satin skirts or tailored shorts, while white trousers can anchor dozens of completely different outfits.

Fashion Week dressing doesn't always require dramatic gowns or extravagant outfits. Sometimes the simplest combinations leave the biggest impression.

For me, pairing a structured black off-shoulder top with elegant white trousers created an outfit that felt timeless, sophisticated and comfortable enough for an entire evening of interviews, runway shows and networking.

It's proof that investing in versatile wardrobe staples often pays off more than chasing trends, and it's a combination I'll definitely be wearing again.

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My outfit for India Couture Week: FAQs Can I wear an off-shoulder top to a fashion event or cocktail party? Absolutely. An off-shoulder top paired with tailored trousers or a sleek skirt creates an elegant, polished look that's perfect for fashion events, cocktail parties, and evening celebrations.

Can this outfit be worn beyond fashion week? Yes. The combination of a black off-shoulder top and white trousers is versatile enough for date nights, anniversary dinners, cocktail parties, gallery openings, office events, and festive gatherings.

How should I accessorise an off-shoulder outfit? Keep accessories minimal. Let the neckline stand out by opting for statement earrings or a sleek bracelet instead of a chunky necklace. A structured handbag and block heels complete the look beautifully.

What trousers pair best with a black off-shoulder top? High-waisted white wide-leg trousers are a great choice as they balance the silhouette, elongate the legs, and add a sophisticated contrast. Black, beige, or tailored cream trousers also work well.

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