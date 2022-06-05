IIFA Awards 2022: Sharvari Wagh channels sea princess vibes for her first IIFA Awards in a backless gown, see pics

One thing you can always expect from Sharvari Wagh is impeccable sartorial moments. Whether Sharvari is doing photoshoots or attending red carpet events, the actor nails every fashion statement with perfection. Even her latest appearances for her first IIFA Awards 2022 also back our claim. The Bunty Or Babli 2 actor attended the awards show with many other celebrities in Abu Dhabi. After making netizens swoon with her look inspired by Marilyn Monroe, Sharvari embraced sea princess vibes in a backless gown for the green carpet, and it is all things stunning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Sharvari took to Instagram to drop several pictures of herself dressed in a 3D embellished backless gown from the shelves of designer Abhishek Sharma's clothing label. The actor captioned her post, "My first IIFA..aaaah." Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled Sharvari's look for the green carpet. Scroll ahead to see her photos. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh in sheer cut-out dress says she doesn't mind bikinis and sunsets: Internet calls her 'so hot')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design details, Sharvari chose a chic and intricately-designed gown for her final IIFA look. The ensemble is called 3D Embellished Raised Neck Fish-Cut Red Carpet Gown, according to Abhishek Sharma's Instagram page. It features a sheer-panel plunging neckline, a backless detail, raised halter neckline, hand-draped figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, shell-shaped applique work, beaded embellishments, intricate threadwork and floor-grazing tulle-adorned hem.

The colour palette of Sharvari's sleeveless ensemble merged from a wide range of colours, from black to the pastel greys, ending in Ivory. The star styled her elegant ensemble with matching stilettos, a statement ring and dainty earrings featuring blue accents. A centre-parted sleek hairdo with curled ends rounded off the look. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh turns up the heat in orange slip dress feat risqué thigh-slit: All pics and video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Sharvari chose subtle red-hued eye shadow, French manicured nails, mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the eyelashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Earlier, Sharvari had dropped pictures of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look for the IIFA Award ceremony. She wore an ivory halter neck gown with a thigh-high slit for the occasion and paired it with bold red lips and curled side-parted hairdo. Check out the photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. She also won the Best Debut Female award for her role.