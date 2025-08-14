Think of Indian fashion as a living, breathing storybook. Every decade adds a new chapter, blending ancient weaves with modern cuts, and timeless elegance with fearless twists. From the handspun khadi that became the fabric of our freedom struggle, to the dazzling Bollywood chiffon sarees that defined decades, to today’s bold Indo-Western fusion that’s just as comfortable at a Diwali party as it is on a coffee run, our country's style story has been a fascinating catwalk through time. Independence Day 2025: Here's how Indian fashion has evolved through the decades(AI Generated)

As we mark Independence Day 2025, it’s worth celebrating not just the freedom we won, but the freedom we now have to mix, match, and reimagine our wardrobes.

The evolution of Indian fashion through the decades:

The 1940s–50s: Khadi, sarees and Swadeshi pride

Post-independence India wore its patriotism on its sleeve. Khadi was a full-fledged movement. Sarees in muted tones, crisp cotton kurtas, and handloom textiles became symbols of self-reliance and unity. Fashion was functional, dignified, and steeped in cultural pride.

The 1960s–70s: Retro glam and Bollywood magic

Think chiffon sarees à la Mumtaz, bouffant hairstyles, and winged eyeliner. This was the era where Bollywood began dictating trends, and women experimented with bold prints, sleeveless blouses, and colourful salwar suits. Men’s style saw flared trousers, wide collars, and the occasional filmy scarf. It was fashion with a cinematic vibe.

The 1980s: Power dressing meets Desi drama

Shoulder pads, oversized sunglasses, and glitzy fabrics made their way into Indian wardrobes. Thanks to Doordarshan serials and disco hits, sequins and metallics entered the mainstream. The saree still reigned supreme for formal occasions, but now it came in shiny synthetics with bold borders.

The 1990s: Cable TV and global influences

Satellite television opened the floodgates to Western fashion. Denim jackets, crop tops, and high-waist jeans began sharing space with salwar-kameez sets. Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan popularised everything from embroidered lehengas to leather jackets.

The 2000s: Bling, bling, and more bling

Karan Johar movies, item songs, and reality TV brought shimmer and sparkle into everyday life. Low-rise jeans, bedazzled tees, and halter-neck blouses were everywhere. Bridal wear went all-out with heavy embroidery, sequins, and Swarovski crystals. “More is more” was the fashion mantra.

The 2010s: The rise of the influencer era

Social media changed everything. Minimalism made a comeback with pastel lehengas, handloom sarees, and bohemian chic kurtas. High-street brands blended with homegrown designers, and sustainable fashion began gaining traction. Celebrities and influencers set trends in real time and the fashion cycle sped up.

The 2020s: Comfort, sustainability and cultural revival

Today’s Indian fashion celebrates versatility. From oversized kurtas paired with sneakers to gender-neutral bandhgalas, the lines between traditional and contemporary have blurred. Sustainability is now the norm. There’s also a renewed pride in regional crafts such as Banarasi brocades, Phulkari embroidery, and Ajrakh prints making it to global runways.

Similar stories for you:

Hemant Sagar from Genes Lecoanet Hemant on couture, confidence and clothing

7 Must-have wardrobe staples for plus-size women in 2025: Styling tips and more

7 Handbag trends to follow in 2025: The arm candy upgrade your wardrobe deserves

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.