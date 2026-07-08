Inside Anshula Kapoor reception: What bride wore? Rekha to Janhvi Kapoor, stars who were the best-dressed guests

Anshula Kapoor and her long-time partner, Rohan Thakkar, tied the knot on July 6 in the presence of close friends and family. The festivities came to an end with a grand reception, hosted by the couple in Mumbai and attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and even veteran actor like Rekha pulled up at the celebration dressed in stunning ensembles. Here's a look at the best-dressed stars at the affair:

Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha wore sarees to Anshula Kapoor's reception party.

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What the bride and groom wore

While Rohan opted for the classic, black sherwani set – heavily embroidered bandhgala kurta with straight-fitted tapered pants – Anshula looked ethereal in a satetement saree look custom-designed for her by designer Amit Aggarwal. The Banarasi brocade saree, deconstructed and reimagined into a sculptural corseted silhouette, comes in the sindoori red saree – perfect for a newlywed bride.

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{{^usCountry}} It comes with a strapless, Banarasi silk blouse decked with zardozi work. Anshula elevated the ensemble further with an emerald and polki choker necklace, matching earrings, a statement ring, and a polki hair accessory adorned on a slicked-back, twisted bun. Red lip shade, feathered brows, gold eyeshadow, and a dewy base rounded out the glam. The best-dressed celebs Janhvi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It comes with a strapless, Banarasi silk blouse decked with zardozi work. Anshula elevated the ensemble further with an emerald and polki choker necklace, matching earrings, a statement ring, and a polki hair accessory adorned on a slicked-back, twisted bun. Red lip shade, feathered brows, gold eyeshadow, and a dewy base rounded out the glam. The best-dressed celebs Janhvi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Janhiv Kapoor chose an apsara-coded aesthetic for her sister's wedding reception. She wore a Banarasi silk saree in a pleasant mauve hue, adorned with zardozi work, broad embroidered borders, and brocade floral art that decorated every inch of the drape. Janhvi wore the six yards with a strapless blouse, pearl-diamond gold temple jewellery – a cummerband, bangles, a choker necklace, and earrings – and minimal glam.

Rekha

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The OG saree connoisseur, Rekha, attended Anshula and Rohan's wedding reception in a gold, white, and pink Banarasi silk saree, adorned with gold brocade work, a stunning broad border, and tassel details on the pallu. She styled the six yards with heavy gold jewellery, including two layered necklaces, bangles, kadhas, rings, a mang tika, jhumkis with ear chains, and a gold embellished potli bag. A centre-parted bun adorned with gajra, smoky gold eye shadow, red lip shade, and darkened brows rounded off the styling.

Bhumi Pednekar

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Bhumi attended the celebrations in a black-and-silver silk lehenga set featuring delicate brocade embroidery and tassel work. The ensemble features a lehenga skirt, a strapless blouse, and a dupatta, elegantly draped on her shoulder. Bhumi styled it with a diamond choker necklace, a matching potli bag, and minimal glam.

Shanaya Kapoor

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Taking the jewelled blouse to the next level, Shanaya Kapoor wore a gem-encrusted, halter-neck piece to her sister's wedding reception, held together by a gold, silk bikini-top-styled blouse. She paired it with a heavily embroidered black-and-gold skirt, a slicked-back bun, and minimal glam.