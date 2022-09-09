Inside Kareena Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Jeh

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are still on in many parts of Mumbai. One of the largest festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the home coming of lord Ganesha from Kailash Parvat with mother Goddess Parvati. The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are full of pomp and grandeur and make people bask in festivities all over the country. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are still going on in many parts of the Bollywood corners. The celebrities basked in the festivities in style. From visiting Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Darshan to celebrating at home with family and friends by their side, Bollywood celebrities are doing it all. Kareena Kapoor, who celebrated the festivities in all its grandeur, joined in and shared a set of pictures from her calm and homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her youngest son by her side.

Kareena, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself posing with son Jeh in front of Lord Ganesha's idol decorated in flowers and garlands. Placed in the balcony, Kareena can be seen posing in front of Ganesha's idol with Jeh helping his mom with the puja activities. Kareena's ethnic ensembles are drool-worthy in general and this time, she set the fashion bar higher with snippets from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the pictures, the actor can be seen blending style and comfort for the puja activities into a stunning kurta. Kareena decked up in a multicoloured kurta featuring geometric patterns in shades of orange, blue and black. The kurta came with a closed neckline and kaftan-like sleeves and gave us the vibe of comfort and style together. Jeh, on the other hand, looked cute as a button in a black T-shirt with graphic prints and a pair of white cotton trousers. Kareena shared the snippets on her Instagram profile and gave her fans a glimpse of her home celebrations. Take a look:

Kareena further accessorised her look for the day in silver danglers and tinted shades placed on top of her head. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and decked up in minimal makeup – black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and made her fans go wow.

