Inside Malaika Arora’s birthday party with Kareena Kapoor and others

Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! The actor turned 49 on Sunday. Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday in the most fun way possible – by gathering her friends and family in a restaurant in Bandra. The actor is always spotted celebrating every little ceremony with her best friends by her side. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora are the three best friends that Malaika have, and they make up for all the fun things together. Sunday afternoon in Mumbai was a star-studded affair as celebrities such as Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan, Sussanne Khan and Guru Randhwa dropped by to celebrate Malaika’s special day together.

Kareena Kapoor looked pretty as ever as she posed merged comfort and style together. The actor, for her best friend’s birthday party, decked up in a black bra and layered it with a black oversized blazer. She added more sass to her look with a pair of blue denims with wide legs and accessorised her look with a black sling bag.

Malaika chose Virat Kohli’s restaurant chain One8 Commune to celebrate her birthday. Karisma was spotted walking out with brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan as they posed for the cameras together. Karisma opted for a easy breezy monochrome long dress with quirky patterns and pleat details below the waist. Said, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue shirt and a pair of distressed denims.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni made for a perfect frame together as they embraced the heat of Mumbai afternoon in comfy casuals. Sussanne looked pretty as ever in a cropped grey slip top and a pair of black denims, while Arslan complemented her in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue denims.

Guru Randhawa and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor walked into the party together. Akansha looked super stylish in a white laced short dress with a plunging neckline, while Guru Randhawa chose to deck up in a black T-shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Malaika Arora starred in films such as Kaante and EMI. She is also known for her dance performances in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui.