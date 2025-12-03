Instagram creator shares hack behind clicking just perfect photographs of your girlfriend

Who doesn’t love a good photo? Yet we all have those days when we feel great but the camera just doesn’t cooperate — or worse, we go home without a single decent shot. Instagram creator Georgy Romelashvili recently shared a post offering simple ideas to help you click the perfect picture every time. Instagram creator Georgy Romelashvili shared a much needed hack behind nailing the photography game.(Unsplash/representational)

“ONE simple rule that changes everything ✨,” Georgy wrote as the caption to his Instagram post.

Georgy advises on how to click pictures

He appeared in the video as he demonstrated how to take just the right pictures of your girlfriend.

“How to always take great photos of your girlfriend,” he said while he explained the way.

“Guys, take notes. There is just one simple rule you need to know,” he went on to explain.

Here are the steps you can follow for clicking the best pictures:

Georgy stressed how a lot of people tend to keep the person in the centre of the frame, it does not look so good that way. Instead, he advised to lessen the space between the feet and the bottom end of the frame.

He then showed some results. “Here's some before and after so you can see the difference,” he said.

“Now, once you know the secret, send this to your boyfriend or your girlfriend,” he further said.

Netizens approve

The post received much appreciation on social media. “The difference is actually crazy 🔥👏,” a user wrote.

While several netizens tagged their partners in the comment section as they pointed out towards the hack behind just the perfect photographs, multiple others commented with humour, asking that what if they do not have partners yet.

