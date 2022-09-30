International Coffee Day: Brew Beyond the Cup

Coffee, the favourite morning brew for most people, has more benefits than just keeping one awake through the day. This International Coffee Day (October 1), here’s looking at coffee in a whole new light. From skincare to scalp and hair health, coffee is a wonder ingredient that can elevate any regular beauty regime. The super food is packed with antioxidants and Trigonelline, a source of vitamin B3 that strengthens natural barrier. “Coffee has the ability to build up healthy skin cells,” says Utkarsha Chawdhary, training and beauty expert at beauty tech e-retailer Boddess. Beauty expert Vidya Tikari adds, “Coffee, mixed with lemon juice, is a quick-fix for pigmentation.” It is no surprise then that coffee is being reinvented in innovative ways -- from scrubs and face masks to whipped soaps. “Make bath time a luxurious experience with coffee soap bars and whipped jars. This saves you from mixing up recipes in the kitchen and allows you to gain maximum benefits,” says Divyansha Sohnvi, co-founder of homegrown bathing essentials brand Build A Bubble that sources its coffee from plantations in South India.

Coffee-based whipped soap by Build A Bubble.

Brew with care

For all its goodness, there are some factors to keep in mind before incorporating coffee in your everyday use. To begin with, always do a patch test on the arms or hands. Secondly, sensitive skin types should limit the use of coffee-based scrubs to once a week. “Over-exfoliation or harsh scrubbing can result in the skin breaking out. If you have sensitive skin, it is best advised to use the coffee scrub to exfoliate only once a week. Always moisturise your skin after rinsing off coffee mask. Do not use the scrub or pack on broken skin,” says Chawdhary. Additionally, skin types prone to acne breakouts should be treated with caution. “Coffee may increase cortisol levels in acne-prone skin by increasing oil production,” cautions beauty expert Vidya Tikari.

Here are some DIY recipes shared by Utkarsha Chawdhary:

1. Scrubs for exfoliation

Normal to Oily Skin

Mix 1/4th tsp each coffee grounds and brown sugar with 1 tsp lemon juice or yogurt. Apply the mixture on to the face, scrub it gently and let it sit on the skin for a few minutes, then rinse off. This scrub can also be used as a body scrub.

Normal to Dry Skin

Mix 1 tbsp olive olive oil with 2 tbsp ground coffee to an even consistency and massage on to your face and neck for five minutes. Let the scrub be and then wash after 30 minutes.

2. Eye Mask

Mix 1 tsp olive oil with 2tsp ground coffee and apply to the under-eye area. Leave it for 10 minutes and then gently wash with water.

3. Nourishing Lip Scrub

Mix 1 tbsp each ground coffee and honey in a small bowl. Dab the mixture onto your lips and massage lightly in circular motion for about a minute. Leave it on for another minute and wash with warm water.

4. Glow Boosting Face Mask

Mix 2 tbsps of ground coffee and 1 tbsp lemon juice to a preferred consistency till the coffee is dissolved. Mix some aloe vera gel and apply the mixture on your face and neck. Keep it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

