Isabelle Kaif recreates Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look in midi dress, sneakers
- Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif recently made heads turn with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation that dripped with floral detailing and is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018
While the North is freezing in peak January and fighting the biting cold with layers of clothing, areas like the Tinsel Town are enjoying spring season or relatively pleasant weather with dainty floral dressing with Isabelle Kaif grabbing all spotlight. Though Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle made heads turn recently with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation, it is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018.
Isabelle was spotted outside a studio in Mumbai one sunny morning last month, wearing the blue midi that came with a button front and cap sleeves. The dress flaunted an effortless silhouette that celebrated the feminine figure both of Selena and Isabelle’s.
Featuring a centre thigh-high slit, the midi sported a slim fitting bodice and a center back tie along with a square neckline. The lightweight drapey crepe fabric was made of viscose and rayon and ensured sustainability.
Back in 2018, Selena had completed her look in the petunia coloured dress with a pair of spotless white Puma sneakers and more than two years later, Isabella followed suit with a pair of silver ones. Mixing in a little high-low for the Church service, instead of looking overly feminine, Selena had teamed the look with a casual camel-colored grandpa cardigan from Free People and accessorised her look with a pair of gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
On the other hand, Isabelle only teamed her spring style with the fashion accessory of the year – a white face mask as is precautionary amid Covid-19 pandemic. Waving to the shutterbugs, Isabelle totally won the easy breesy vibe.
Selena and Isabelle’s floral midi dress is credited to the fashion label, Reformation. The ensemble originally costs ₹19,671 on their designer website.
The dress has undoubtedly turned out to be a celebrity wardrobe essential for the Spring-Summer collection and we too can't wait to get our hands on something as rocking as this. What do you think of Isabelle are Selena’s uncanny style resemblance?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boardroom aesthetic to casual look: Is there any outfit Hina Khan can't rock?
- Hina Khan is a true fashionista. The actor looks stunning in whatever she wears. Be it a power suit, an ethnic outfit or a casual pair of jeans and top, Hina always makes it work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isabelle Kaif recreates Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look in midi dress, sneakers
- Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif recently made heads turn with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation that dripped with floral detailing and is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar brings retro back to life in polka dot top and pants
- For a recent shoot, Bhumi Pednekar donned a gorgeous pink top and teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants. The actor's entire outfit is worth ₹64k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As winter intensifies, pet owners get trendy, warm clothes for their companions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's killer looks sizzle up Internet, Alia Bhatt-Mindy Kaling react
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas set fans on frenzy as breathtaking pictures from her London photoshoot take the Internet by storm. Here’s what Alia Bhatt and Mindy Kaling have to say about ‘The Power of Priyanka’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Designer Saisha Shinde expresses gratitude after coming out as trans woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma in hoodie dress and sneakers gives edgy twist to maternity look
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stylish celebrity couples in the industry. Anushka, who is expecting her first child, has given a new meaning to maternity fashion and we are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seen Deepika Padukone's coat before? Melania Trump wore it for Christmas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gems from Delhi’s Janpath market, now a click away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernard Arnault’s son to be executive vice president for Tiffany & Co.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing like ghar ka khana to stay fit, says Soundarya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maternity fashion: chic, comfy and compassionate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Check’ing all the boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox