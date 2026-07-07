Isha Ambani stuns in Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' couture at Paris Fashion Week, carries Nita Ambani's rare diamond Birkin bag

Isha Ambani made a striking style statement as she attended designer Rahul Mishra's debut of his 'Devi' collection at Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6. Known for her stunning fashion choices and love for exquisite couture paired with opulent jewellery, Isha once again turned heads in a sculpted grey ensemble. While her elegant look commanded attention, it was her dazzling diamond-encrusted handbag with a special connection that emerged as the ultimate showstopper. (Also read: Isha Ambani makes a statement in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture; her striking blue neckline is impossible to miss )

Isha Ambani dazzles in sculpted Rahul Mishra couture

Isha Ambani stuns in sculpted Rahul Mishra couture at Paris Haute Couture Week. (Instagram/@andrewmukamal)

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Isha wore a custom strapless gown featuring a structured corset bodice that beautifully accentuated her silhouette. Intricately embellished with tonal embroidery, crystals, sequins and three-dimensional beadwork, the bodice was designed to resemble cascading necklaces draped over the garment, showcasing Rahul's exceptional couture craftsmanship. The metallic grey hue added depth and sophistication, while the sculpted silhouette gave the look a regal yet contemporary appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} The fitted bodice transitioned into a draped midi skirt, detailed with gathered folds and hand-embroidered floral appliqués along the waist, creating the illusion of fabric gracefully wrapped around the body. A sheer matching stole, delicately draped across her shoulders and flowing down the back, softened the structured look and added an ethereal touch. Nita Ambani's Hermès Birkin worth crores {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitted bodice transitioned into a draped midi skirt, detailed with gathered folds and hand-embroidered floral appliqués along the waist, creating the illusion of fabric gracefully wrapped around the body. A sheer matching stole, delicately draped across her shoulders and flowing down the back, softened the structured look and added an ethereal touch. Nita Ambani's Hermès Birkin worth crores {{/usCountry}}

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Isha accessorised her couture look with diamond stud earrings, a delicate diamond pendant necklace, a statement ring and matching heels, but all eyes were on the miniature Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin she carried to Rahul Mishra's Haute Couture show. Regarded as one of the world's rarest and most expensive handbags, the exquisite piece is crafted from 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,025 diamonds totalling 111.09 carats, blurring the line between a handbag and high jewellery.

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The dazzling accessory also has an Ambani connection. The same coveted Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin was previously spotted with Nita Ambani, who carried it to an event years ago, making Isha's choice a stylish nod to her mother's iconic luxury collection.

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Her beauty look was equally sophisticated, with her hair styled into a sleek high bun that highlighted her sharp features. She opted for softly sculpted makeup featuring defined brows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, subtle contouring, a warm blush and a nude matte lip, allowing the couture creation to remain the focal point.