Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
- Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the country's most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported Friday.
Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community. She was also an active proponent of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes.
The company employed new immigrants and eventually grew to be a major exporter. It has collaborated with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, and boasts that one of its coats was worn by Audrey Hepburn.
Ruth was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who led forces during Israel’s 1948 war of independence and was defense minister during the 1967 war, when it rapidly defeated its Arab neighbors. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together.
Israel's largely ceremonial president, Reuven Rivlin, mourned Dayan's passing. She was “an outstanding woman and a role model for entrepreneurs, who had boundless love for this place and its people, whoever they may be," he said in a statement.
Dayan maintained a 40-year friendship with Raymonda Tawil, a Palestinian journalist and the mother-in-law of the iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Their relationship is the subject of a 2015 book by the historian Anthony David.
She was also a member of the public council of B'Tselem, an Israeli group that documents human rights violations in the territories Israel seized in 1967.
“She determinately opposed the occupation and even against a wide consensus and overwhelming silence bravely made her voice heard,” B'Tselem tweeted. “May her memory be a blessing.”
Dayan was born in 1917 in the coastal city of Haifa, when what is now Israel was part of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. She is survived by her daughter, the author and former parliament member Yael Dayan, and grandchildren. She outlived her other two children, actor and director Assi Dayan, who died in 2014, and sculptor Udi Dayan, who died in 2017.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
- For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
- Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone's raises the temperature in glamourous avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to survive the 24x7 sale season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor in ₹8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner
- Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products
- Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting menswear at couture week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?
- For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires
- Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in ₹5k mini floral dress
- Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox