IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
fashion

Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103

  • Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the country's most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported Friday.

Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community. She was also an active proponent of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes.

The company employed new immigrants and eventually grew to be a major exporter. It has collaborated with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, and boasts that one of its coats was worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Ruth was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who led forces during Israel’s 1948 war of independence and was defense minister during the 1967 war, when it rapidly defeated its Arab neighbors. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together.

Israel's largely ceremonial president, Reuven Rivlin, mourned Dayan's passing. She was “an outstanding woman and a role model for entrepreneurs, who had boundless love for this place and its people, whoever they may be," he said in a statement.

Dayan maintained a 40-year friendship with Raymonda Tawil, a Palestinian journalist and the mother-in-law of the iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Their relationship is the subject of a 2015 book by the historian Anthony David.

She was also a member of the public council of B'Tselem, an Israeli group that documents human rights violations in the territories Israel seized in 1967.

“She determinately opposed the occupation and even against a wide consensus and overwhelming silence bravely made her voice heard,” B'Tselem tweeted. “May her memory be a blessing.”

Dayan was born in 1917 in the coastal city of Haifa, when what is now Israel was part of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. She is survived by her daughter, the author and former parliament member Yael Dayan, and grandchildren. She outlived her other two children, actor and director Assi Dayan, who died in 2014, and sculptor Udi Dayan, who died in 2017.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fashion designer israel fashion
app
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra in 60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
fashion

Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
fashion

Sunny Leone's raises the temperature in glamourous avatar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share several glamourous close-ups of herself looking absolutely stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is now also releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri recently took to her Instagram handle to share images of Ananya in a white off shoulder mini dress by fashion brand NastyGal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
fashion

Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A Goa-based start-up focused on creative solutions to problems like pollution is using carbon black from discarded tyres in a new line of floor tiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
fashion

How to survive the 24x7 sale season

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
What used to be an annual event is now a year-round medley. If you want to join the resistance, here’s how to frame the fight-back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
fashion

Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
fashion

Dissecting menswear at couture week

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Shopping for a haute couture dress is like purchasing diamonds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
fashion

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
fashion

Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Versace will debut a new pattern for clothes, handbags and other products next month that executives believe can singlehandedly rejuvenate the Capri Holdings Ltd.-owned label as the luxury market looks to recover from a pandemic-fueled decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
fashion

Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Malaika took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP