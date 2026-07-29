I've reviewed countless kurta sets, but these 6 brands stood out for me for their quality, style and affordability

As someone who writes about fashion for a living, I review ethnic wear almost every week. From affordable Amazon finds to premium labels, I've worn kurta sets to weddings, office meetings, festive celebrations, family lunches and even long travel days. Over time, I've realised that a beautiful kurta isn't enough, it also needs to fit well, feel comfortable, survive multiple washes and be versatile enough to style in different ways.

I've reviewed countless kurta sets, but these 6 brands stood out for me (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Some brands consistently impress me because they understand exactly what women want: flattering silhouettes, breathable fabrics, thoughtful detailing and pieces that don't sit forgotten in the wardrobe after one wear.

After trying countless options over the years, these six brands have become some of my most dependable recommendations. Whether you're building an everyday ethnic wardrobe or looking for investment pieces you'll reach for repeatedly, these labels have earned their place.

Best kurta set brands that I've reviewed so far

Fabindia continues to be one of the safest investments for anyone who appreciates timeless Indian craftsmanship. This embroidered black kurta perfectly reflects the brand's understated aesthetic. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, the embroidery is elegant enough to elevate the outfit while keeping it wearable for multiple occasions. The silhouette drapes beautifully without feeling restrictive, making it equally suitable for office wear, festive dinners and intimate celebrations.

Why it stood out for me: Fabindia pieces age beautifully. They rarely feel trend-driven, which means I can wear them year after year without feeling dated.

Style tip: Pair with silver jewellery and handcrafted juttis for an effortlessly elegant look.

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Jaypore has mastered the balance between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary styling. This white Chikankari kurta feels light, breathable and incredibly sophisticated. The intricate embroidery is beautifully executed without overwhelming the garment, allowing the craftsmanship to remain the focal point. The cotton fabric makes it exceptionally comfortable during warmer months while still looking polished enough for festive occasions.

Why it stood out for me: It's the kind of kurta that instantly looks expensive without trying too hard. Minimal, elegant and endlessly versatile.

Style tip: Wear with straight pants, kolhapuris and oxidised jewellery for a timeless ethnic look.

Aurelia has consistently delivered some of the most reliable office-friendly ethnic wear I've come across. This geometric printed set offers an ideal balance between comfort and polish. The coordinated trousers and dupatta make getting dressed effortless, while the clean straight silhouette flatters most body types. The subtle print keeps the outfit visually interesting without making it feel overly festive.

Why it stood out for me: Aurelia consistently understands everyday Indian dressing better than most brands. Their pieces transition seamlessly from work meetings to dinner plans.

Style tip: Finish with nude block heels and a structured tote for an office-ready ensemble.

If comfort is your biggest priority, Lakshita deserves serious attention. This floral cotton kurta set feels incredibly breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for long summer days. The relaxed palazzo pants add ease of movement while the floral print keeps the overall look feminine without appearing overly youthful. It's an outfit you'll happily wear from morning errands to evening family dinners.

Why it stood out for me: The comfort level genuinely impressed me. It feels like something you'll instinctively reach for on busy days.

Style tip: Pair with tan sandals, minimal earrings and a cotton stole for an effortless daytime look.

Few brands understand contemporary ethnic dressing as well as W for Woman. This viscose kurta set feels refined, modern and flattering from every angle. The slim pants create a structured silhouette while the dupatta softens the overall look. The fabric has a beautiful fall, giving the outfit a premium appearance without sacrificing comfort.

Why it stood out for me: W consistently creates ethnic wear that feels current without chasing trends, making their pieces incredibly versatile.

Style tip: Style with statement earrings, nude heels and a sleek bun for festive gatherings.

Globus pleasantly surprised me with its ability to offer fashionable ethnic wear at an accessible price point. This green kurta set looks youthful, contemporary and easy to wear without feeling overly trendy. The coordinated design makes styling almost effortless, while the silhouette works beautifully for brunches, casual celebrations and festive lunches.

The fabric remains comfortable throughout extended wear, and the overall construction feels much more premium than its price suggests.

Why it stood out for me: It's proof that budget-friendly ethnic wear can still feel stylish, flattering and well-made.

Style tip: Pair with white heels, delicate jewellery and soft curls for an elevated daytime outfit.

Reviewing fashion every day means becoming incredibly selective about what deserves wardrobe space. While trends come and go, I always return to pieces that combine comfort, quality and versatility. These six brands have consistently delivered exactly that.

Whether it's Fabindia's timeless craftsmanship, Jaypore's beautiful textiles, Aurelia's dependable workwear, Lakshita's comfort-first approach, W for Woman's contemporary elegance or Globus' impressive affordability, each of these labels offers something genuinely worthwhile. If you're planning to invest in ethnic wear you'll actually enjoy wearing repeatedly, not just once for photographs; these are the brands I'd confidently recommend.

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Kurta set brands: FAQs Which kurta set brand is best for everyday wear? For everyday dressing, Aurelia and Nayam by Lakshita stand out for their comfortable fabrics, easy-to-wear silhouettes and versatile designs that work well for office, errands and casual outings.

What should you look for before buying a kurta set? Pay attention to the fabric, fit, stitching quality, comfort, versatility and ease of styling. A well-made kurta set should be comfortable enough for long hours and easy to dress up or down for different occasions.

Which kurta set is ideal for festive occasions? The W for Woman viscose kurta set and Fabindia's embroidered kurta are great options for festive gatherings, family functions and celebrations, offering a refined look without feeling overdone.

Which kurta brand offers timeless ethnic styles? Fabindia and Jaypore are excellent choices if you prefer classic Indian craftsmanship, elegant embroidery and styles that remain fashionable season after season.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.