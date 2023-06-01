Janhvi Kapoor channels glam icon vibes in two beauteous gowns, serves the perfect sangeet night look: See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor delighted her followers recently by dropping a photo dump on her official Instagram account. The star is known for sharing several behind-the-scene pictures from her day-to-day life on sets or while chilling at home with her favourite people. Her latest post shows Janhvi serving a gorgeous pose during a photoshoot, spending time with a dog, marvelling at a sunset, doing fittings, and more. We especially loved her look in the two gowns she donned in the clicks, serving fans with the perfect sangeet night look. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor is a glam icon in new pics

Janhvi Kapoor channels glam icon vibes in two beauteous gowns for new pictures. (Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post features several pictures. The first two images are from a photoshoot and show Janhvi in a stylish yellow corseted gown. The third click is of Janhvi chilling in bed with an adorable dog. The fourth photo is of a sunset. In the fifth and sixth pictures, Janhvi poses in a blue backless gown during a fitting. The sixth and seventh clicks feature Janhvi's selfie in a traditional ensemble and a peacock looking majestic in the forest. Read our download of Janhvi's looks in the two gowns below.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a yellow figure-hugging ensemble (Instagram)

Janhvi's yellow gown comes with a criss-cross halter neckline displaying her decolletage, gathered design on the bust, a cut-out on the front, corseted bodice with structured boning, a gold brooch embellished on the midriff, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with just an emerald ring. For the glam picks, she chose side-parted open voluminous wavy locks, pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter.

Janhvi Kapoor poses in a blue cut-out gown. (Instagram)

The second gown comes in a midnight blue shade and features a halter plunging V neckline, cut-outs on the waist, a backless detail, sequin embellishments on the torso, a mermaid-like silhouette with a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her frame, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She let her hair down and opted for minimal glam to round off the styling.