Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in Manish Malhotra's ivory gold kaftan set

While kaftans are the comfiest fashion trend to emerge out of Covid-19 quarantine, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor just raised the bar of sultry style goals and was a sight to behold as she sizzled in an ivory gold kaftan set. Giving Bohemian fashion inspiration with a sultry twist, Janhvi soaked in the sun and whisked us away to the new age golden medieval in the ivory gold kaftan set and we can't take our eyes off.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was seen setting the mercury soaring as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a knee-length ivory base kaftan that came embroidered with golden thread all over.

Sporting a V-neckline to add to the oomph factor, the kaftan was cinched at the waist with a drawstring while the voluminous sleeves added to the glam. The kaftan was teamed with a pair of off-white trousers that too sported golden thread embroidery to enhance the rich look.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Janhvi adorned her look with a mathapatti. Completing her attire with a pair of metallic heels, Janhvi further accessorised her look with a stack of finger rings.

Wearing a dab of brown lipgloss, Janhvi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “where you see barren land; I see golden sand (sic)” while punctuating it with a smiling sun emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. The kaftan set is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion.

On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century. From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining.

Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear. Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.