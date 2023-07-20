Janhvi Kapoor's must-have kurta and palazzo for Bawaal promotions with Varun Dhawan is just right for humid weather

No matter what the occasion is, nothing can beat the charm of a beautifully embroidered kurta. Moreover, if you live in traditional ensembles, breezy silk kurtas could be your answer to look stylish in this humid monsoon weather. Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan to promote their upcoming film Bawaal. She wore a silk floral-embroidered kurta and palazzo set. It is just the right pick for this hot and humid weather. Scroll through to check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Bawaal promotions

Janhvi Kapoor wears a must-have kurta and palazzo for Bawaal promotions with Varun Dhawan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bawaal actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attended a promotional event for their film in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked them at the venue and shared pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show the duo striking fun poses for the media and greeting them. A paparazzi page even called them the 'Bawaalicious duo'. Meanwhile, a few fans praised Varun and Janhvi's chemistry and called them 'adorable'.

Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan promotes Bawaal. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor's floral silk suit

Janhvi's cream-coloured ethnic look for the promotions features a kurta, palazzo pants and an organza dupatta. The silk sleeveless short kurta has a plunging V neckline, side slits, intricate floral embroidery in gold and white threadwork, and a relaxed fitting.

Janhvi Kapoor in a floral silk suit for Bawaal promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi wore the kurta with matching palazzo pants featuring a flared hem. Lastly, a cream-coloured organza dupatta with tassel embroidery on the trims rounded off the ensemble. Embroidered jutti-style block heels, statement jhumkis, and rings completed the accessories with the traditional attire.

In the end, Janhvi chose feathered brows, glossy blush pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy tresses gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.