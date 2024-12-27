Janhvi Kapoor's outfits for Ambani Christmas celebrations in Jamnagar cost a fortune; even her tiny bag costs 6.4 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor wore a dazzling short corset top constructed of nothing but sparkly white stones as she partied with the Ambanis in Jamnagar on Christmas 2024. The actor's second outfit for the Christmas festivities hosted by Radhika Ambani, Anant Ambani and family was nothing short of glamorous – a figure-hugging velvet gown. Also read | Radhika Merchant celebrates her first Christmas with Anant Ambani after wedding in a little red dress that looks so cute Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to impress at Ambanis' Christmas festivities. (Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)

How much does Janhvi's white Christmas look cost

The actor's embellished white top from Dolce & Gabbana x Kim Kardashian costs a cool $5,545 (a merry Christmas, indeed), which is approximately ₹4.73 lakh. She wore it with a pair of low-key blue shorts but went all out with the accessories.

Her silver Dolce & Gabbana bag with embroidered charm applique, also available in black, costs $7,595 (approximately ₹6.48 lakh); while her stiletto heels with thin crystal-embellished strap are from Christian Louboutin, and cost around ₹1.3 lakh. Janhvi also sported an extravagant diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings from Kalyan Jewellers.

While this corset top look was definitely a showstopper, it's actually our second favourite high-fashion Janhvi look to catch our attention this Christmas. Sticking with her glamourous style, the actor also wore a red carpet-worthy gown for another Ambani Christmas celebration.

Janhvi serves old Hollywood glamour in velvet gown

The actor kept it timeless in a stunning wine red velvet gown on Christmas 2024. She wore a form-hugging floor-length gown by designer Surya Sarkar for one of the Ambani parties in Jamnagar.

Just look at her:

Few fabrics capture the holiday spirit quite like velvet, and the sumptuous material of Janhvi's custom wine-red dress simultaneously added a bit of sheen and softness to her Christmas look.

With her dewy pink makeup and soft waves, Janhvi looked like a Hollywood movie star transported to modern times. She kept her accessories simple with her Kalyan Jewellers necklace set and a couple of rings. The actor also wore a pair of Cartier sunglasses worth ₹79,000 in some pictures.

Janhvi's third look

Janhvi also sported a Balmain faux fur sleeve denim jacket, which is selling for $1291 (approximately ₹1.1 lakh) on Farfetch.com after a 40 percent discount; the original price is $2171 (approximately ₹1.85 lakh). The piece reimagines the classic denim jacket by pairing it with long faux fur sleeves and chunky gold-tone buttons. Janhvi wore it with a white vest and wide-legged blue jeans in Jamnagar.