Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra look straight out of a fairytale as showstoppers in shimmery white ethnic looks

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's bridal couture show, titled Quantum Entanglement, took place in Mumbai on August 8. At the fashion show, actors and Param Sundari co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp as showstoppers in matching white looks. Celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor and Disha Patani attended the show, adding to the glamour and excitement. Also read | Janhvi Kapoor stuns as ‘Param Sundari’ in most beautiful floral jaal saree for movie promotions with Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor walk as showstoppers at designer Gaurav Gupta’s fashion show on August 9. (Instagram/ The Wedding Story and Shiva Chiliveri)

What did Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra wear?

Janhvi and Sidharth's glittering outfits cater to the modern Indian bride and groom who value tradition yet seek individuality and self-expression. Janhvi's lehenga, with intricate embroidery draped elegantly with a flowing train, and proved that white is a versatile canvas for embellishments and can add a touch of sophistication to your overall bridal look.

The actor's neck and shoulders were accentuated with an off-shoulder choli, perfect for showcasing statement jewellery. She sported a statement necklace to complement the off-shoulder choli and drew attention to her face. Her hair was styled neatly in a bun and the subtle makeup let the elaborate lehenga be the focal point. Janhvi's outfit was paired with a long, matching white dupatta to add a touch of grace to her overall look.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen an ethnic attire that complemented Janhvi's white bridal lehenga – a cream sherwani with intricate embroidery. A simple white dupatta draped elegantly around his elbow and shoulder added a touch of sophistication to the regal yet simple look.

Here's what you need to know about the event

Quantum Entanglement is a bridal couture collection that showcased Gaurav Gupta's unique blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern silhouettes. The collection featured intricate embroidery and 3D embellishments, creating a mesmerising display of artistry and craftsmanship.

The designer drew inspiration from his own roots and heritage, aiming to create garments that evoke emotions and tell a story. His latest designs featured intricate folds, featherlight curves, and ripples, creating a sense of drama and elegance. The garments in shades of silver, white, and so many other eye-catching hues were designed to flow like liquid while maintaining the drama of couture, reflecting Gaurav's signature style and sculptural silhouettes.