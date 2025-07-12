Jeff Bezos shows off new hairstyle on outing with wife Lauren Sanchez few days after their lavish Italian wedding

Days after exchanging vows with Lauren Sánchez in Italy last month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was seen sporting a shocking new look. The billionaire is known for his signature bald look. However, on Thursday, July 10, the couple stepped out in Sun Valley, Idaho, and Jeff was seen with a new hairstyle consisting of newly grown thick white-grey hair around the sides of his scalp. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with his wife, Lauren Sachez. (Reuters)

Also Read | Lauren Sanchez chose classic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown to marry Jeff Bezos in Italy: It took over 900 hours to make

Jeff Bezos debuts a new look on outing with wife Lauren Sanchez

The billionaire businessman's new look is a deviation from his usual hairstyle. He was seen sporting thick white-grey hair around the sides of his scalp while walking around the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference. According to People, Jeff went bald more than 10 years ago. Notably, the last time he was seen with hair was in 2013, when it was dark brown.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos attend the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho. (REUTERS)

Though the new look comes as a shock, the Amazon founder is no stranger to changing his appearance. In 2023, he created an online frenzy after debuting his muscular physique on the cover of Vogue with his now wife, Lauren.

In the interview, Lauren revealed his workout routine. “He’s on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym.” She also shared how Jeff had stolen her fitness trainer, who's worked with Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler and Sacha Baron Cohen, from her.

The Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on June 27. The wedding was held in Venice, Italy. The bride walked down the aisle in a Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by the wedding dress Sophia Loren wore in 1958's Houseboat.

Over 200 guests attended the festivities, with the star-studded guest list including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Usher.