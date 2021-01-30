Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
We have a penchant for adornments and an impulse to style ourselves irrespective of any catastrophe. A balanced mix of elegance and creativity, is what we need which comes from the most subdued pieces of jewellery. Today, when we talk about the top trends of 2021, vintage jewellery like pearls - Audrey Hepburn’s best friends - to contemporary pieces such as beads are what comes to our mind. Here’s what experts have to say.
Statement piecesZoom parties taught us a few tricks. With the focus on the face and neck, statement earrings emerged as a big trend last year. They are still going to be in news. “The spring 2021 fashion collections by notable design houses indicate that stunning studs, dazzling danglers, unique, quirky yet timeless XL earrings will amp up your fashion game in 2021. Large creative earrings will be big this year,” says jewellery designer Nikita Singh of the label Opalina. Off-beat statement neck pieces such as chokers and collars will also be a rage. “Dark metal in addition to the various hues of gold will be the real twist in the neck piece trends,” says Singh.
Sustainable jewelleryPeople will be drawn towards jewellery made from environment friendly materials, versatility of pieces, and the reusability quotient. “Customers will now be more mindful of their purchases and all the above factors will influence choices,” says jewellery designer Eishita Puri of Eurumme.
Timeless PearlsAs we seek comfort in the past, pearls, the 70s most loved jewelry items will make a comeback. From studded earrings to necklaces and handcuffs, it will be a versatile pick.
Beaded jewelleryAs the pandemic guidelines ease out, people are travelling to destinations such as Maldives and Goa. Probably that’s why beaded and shell jewellery is having a moment in the fashion world, with designers such as Jason Wu, Etro and Versace launching collections that spell beachy-relaxed vibe.
Gemstones for weddingsThe emphasis is going to be on the ethical sourcing of the gemstones. “Polki, blue sapphire, emerald and ruby will trend,” says jewellery designer Ritika Ravi of IVAR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo
- Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
- For a recent photo shoot, Madhuri Dixit donned a stunning yellow anarkali suit worth ₹65k and looked breathtaking. The diva took the ethnic look quotient up a notch in her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹20k sheer sweater gives the perfect winter date night look
- For her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous turtle-neck sweater with a sexy twist. We think it is the perfect date night look for the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in hoodie and socks while dreaming of sarso ka saag
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from a shoot in which the actor can be seen braving the chilly weather in an oversized hoodie and a pair of knee-length socks. Sara's entire outfit is worth ₹11k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi’s sheer black floral gown is perfect to set date night on fire
- Looking for an alluring outfit to amp up the hotness quotient on date night with bae this weekend? Sanjana Sanghi got you sorted after sizzling up an awards function in a floral detailed black gown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in ₹10k dress
- During her recent Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wore a stunning monochrome drape dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous TV show Schitt's Creek.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat
- ‘Painting the town red’ with her sartorial elegance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made ‘co-ord moves in Bhaane’ and Victoria Beckham’s overcoat while strolling down a Notting Hill street in London. Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dawn of timeless chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rina Dhaka: Need to bring khadi into mainstream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week 2021: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox