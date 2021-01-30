Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these

We have a penchant for adornments and an impulse to style ourselves irrespective of any catastrophe. A balanced mix of elegance and creativity, is what we need which comes from the most subdued pieces of jewellery. Today, when we talk about the top trends of 2021, vintage jewellery like pearls - Audrey Hepburn’s best friends - to contemporary pieces such as beads are what comes to our mind. Here’s what experts have to say.

Model wearing a statement choker

Statement piecesZoom parties taught us a few tricks. With the focus on the face and neck, statement earrings emerged as a big trend last year. They are still going to be in news. “The spring 2021 fashion collections by notable design houses indicate that stunning studs, dazzling danglers, unique, quirky yet timeless XL earrings will amp up your fashion game in 2021. Large creative earrings will be big this year,” says jewellery designer Nikita Singh of the label Opalina. Off-beat statement neck pieces such as chokers and collars will also be a rage. “Dark metal in addition to the various hues of gold will be the real twist in the neck piece trends,” says Singh.

Reusable and long-lasting jewellery

Sustainable jewelleryPeople will be drawn towards jewellery made from environment friendly materials, versatility of pieces, and the reusability quotient. “Customers will now be more mindful of their purchases and all the above factors will influence choices,” says jewellery designer Eishita Puri of Eurumme.

Timeless PearlsAs we seek comfort in the past, pearls, the 70s most loved jewelry items will make a comeback. From studded earrings to necklaces and handcuffs, it will be a versatile pick.

Model in Jason Wu beaded jewellery (Instagram)

Beaded jewelleryAs the pandemic guidelines ease out, people are travelling to destinations such as Maldives and Goa. Probably that’s why beaded and shell jewellery is having a moment in the fashion world, with designers such as Jason Wu, Etro and Versace launching collections that spell beachy-relaxed vibe.

Gemstones for weddingsThe emphasis is going to be on the ethical sourcing of the gemstones. “Polki, blue sapphire, emerald and ruby will trend,” says jewellery designer Ritika Ravi of IVAR.