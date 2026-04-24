Jump training is the fitness shift everyone’s talking about, and these 8 shoes support every move
Jumping workouts are gaining traction among women as trainers and doctors back the benefits, with eight supportive shoes selected for stronger, safer sessions.
Running has had a long, loyal fan base, but there’s a new favourite in town, and it’s got bounce. From fitness creators on Instagram to sports doctors speaking up about joint health, jumping workouts are suddenly everywhere. And it makes sense. Quick bursts of jumping can build strength, improve balance, and keep workouts short yet effective. For many women, it also feels far more engaging than steady treadmill jogs.
I kept seeing this shift online and in conversations with trainers, so I decided to look into it properly. The result is a shortlist of eight shoes designed to support high-impact movement. Think better cushioning, stable landings, and that extra push you need mid-air. If your routine is starting to include more hops, skips, and jumps, the right pair of shoes can make all the difference.Read More
Nike Free Metcon 5/6
- Best For: All-around HIIT and jumping.
- Why: It combines the flexibility of the Nike "Free" sole (good for natural foot movement during jumps) with the flat, wide heel of the "Metcon" (stable for landings). The updated foam cushioning is designed specifically to absorb shock.
1. Nike Women W Free Metcon 6 LT Violet ORE/Tattoo-Violet ORE-C...
Reebok Nano X
- Best For: Versatility and wide feet.
- Why: The Nano is the "gold standard" for cross-training. The X2 to X5 features Floatride Energy Foam in the forefoot, which provides an extra spring for your takeoff and a soft buffer for your landing.
2. Reebok Women Textile Nano X2 Training Shoes FTWWHT/CBLACK/PU...
Adidas Rapidmove ADV 2
- Best For: High-energy classes and jumping rope.
- Why: This shoe is built specifically for HIIT movements. It features a tuned support system and responsive cushioning that feels more "bouncy" than a traditional flat weightlifting shoe.
3. Rapidmove Adv 2 W Climacool Women Lace-Ups Training or Gym S...
Under Armour Project Rock 8
- Best For: Powerful, heavy landings.
- Why: Designed in collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, these use UA HOVR™ cushioning, which provides a "zero gravity feel" to maintain energy return and eliminate impact. The TriBase™ sole ensures you have maximum ground contact when you land.
4. Women's Project Rock 8 Training Shoes
PUMA PWR Nitro SQD 2
- Best For: Explosive movements.
- Why: This shoe features NITRO™ foam, a nitrogen-infused material that is incredibly lightweight but highly responsive. It’s perfect for explosive box jumps where you need to feel light on your feet.
PUMA PWR Nitro SQD 2
- Best For: Explosive movements.
- Why: This shoe features NITRO™ foam, a nitrogen-infused material that is incredibly lightweight but highly responsive. It’s perfect for explosive box jumps where you need to feel light on your feet.
5. Puma, Women, PWR Nitro™SQD 2 WNS, Black-Jasmine Flower-Poise...
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2
- Best For: Lightweight training with added comfort.
- Why: The DynaSoft midsole brings soft, responsive cushioning that helps absorb impact, while the flexible build keeps your movements easy and natural.
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2
- Best For: Lightweight training with added comfort.
- Why: The DynaSoft midsole brings soft, responsive cushioning that helps absorb impact, while the flexible build keeps your movements easy and natural.
6. New Balance Women's DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainer,...
Nike Women Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Training Shoes
- Best For: Stable, high-impact training sessions.
- Why: The flat, grippy outsole works especially well for quick direction changes and short bursts of movement. It does not have an exaggerated bounce, but that actually makes it easier to control your form during exercises.
7. Women Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Training Shoes
Kiprun - Women Black Jogflow 190.1 Superior Grip Cushioned Running Shoes
- Best For: Budget-friendly jump workouts.
- Why: This works well if your routine leans more towards skipping, light plyometrics, or home workouts.
8. Kiprun - Women Black Jogflow 190.1 Superior Grip Cushioned R...
Why the internet is obsessed with jumping workouts right now:
Full body in one move: Jumping activates legs, core, and upper body together, making it a quick, efficient workout.
Stronger legs, faster results: Studies show jump training improves lower body strength more noticeably than running in similar timeframes.
Great for bone health: High-impact moves like jumps help improve bone density, which is especially important for women.
Short workouts, big impact: Even 10 minutes of skipping can match longer cardio sessions like jogging in terms of fitness gains.
Better balance and coordination: The constant take-off and landing improve stability, control, and overall athletic performance.
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