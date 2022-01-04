Kajol burns up the internet in hot red gown with thigh-slit for Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture: Pics here

Kajol's several unforgettable performances have helped the star make a name for herself in the industry. However, her signature beauty and refined style always make heads turn at any event. The actor has never been one to give in to trends and wears what makes her comfortable, which is why her voguish looks always shine. Her recent look in a hot red bodycon gown for Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture is proof of the same.

Kajol and Karan Johar recently made an appearance on one of the episodes of Ranveer Singh's quiz game show, The Big Picture. Today, the star's stylist, Aastha Sharma, took to Instagram to share several photos of Kajol's look for the show. "Red Alert, Kajol burning up the stage at The Big Picture," she captioned the post. And we agree.

Kajol chose a stunning gown by New York-based ace designer Prabal Gurung. The striking ensemble comes in a hot red shade. It features draped sleeves with slits in the middle, a plunging V neckline, bodycon fit accentuating Kajol's hourglass frame, button hoop details on the thigh-baring side slit, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Kajol looked like a goddess in the chic ensemble, which she styled with minimal accessories. She chose nude peep-toe pumps with clear straps adorned with embellishments. Crystal drop earrings and rings completed the star's accessories.

Kajol glammed things up with nude nail paint, centre-parted super silky open tresses, glossy nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Kajol stuns in a Prabal Gurung gown.

Earlier, Kajol had shared a video on her Instagram page that featured several photos of her wearing the red bodycon ensemble. She had captioned it, "Me:- Thank god this year is over...no other way to go but up now. Also me :- Shut up ! Don't jinx it."

Meanwhile, Kajol will appear on The Big Picture with Karan Johar. Karan had shared the show's promotional video on Instagram recently.

The video has a few backstage moments between Karan, Kajol and Ranveer. Additionally, Kajol and Karan also practised their dance on Bole Chudiyan in it.

