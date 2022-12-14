Kajol serves retro vibes in bright red polka dot saree, brides-to-be take notes for upgrading your wedding collection

Actor Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky and her sartorial choices have been nothing less than elegant. The star has been donning one ethereal saree after another for the promotional schedules. Even the star's latest look in a red polka dot embroidered saree is winning hearts online. She styled it elegantly with minimal jewellery and soft glam picks. If you are a new bride-to-be, Kajol's ensemble should be a part of your mood board. Keep scrolling to steal some bridal fashion inspiration. (Also Read | 'Queen' Kajol is the picture of elegance at Salaam Venky screening in chic saree and sleeveless blouse: See pics, video)

Kajol's red saree is for a new bride's wedding collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Kajol dropped pictures of her traditional look for the promotions of her recently-released film Salaam Venky. She captioned the post, "Polka-dotted retro feels...Everything felt more vivid then, what say? Think we felt more #StillInRed #RedForSalaamVenky #Promotions." The red saree she wore for the occasion is perfect for a new bride-to-be's wedding collection. You can wear it for the wedding day - if you want lowkey celebrations, post-wedding ceremonies or engagement parties. Find out how Kajol styled the six yards below.

Check out Kajol's Instagram post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the design details, Kajol's chiffon saree comes in a beauteous red shade. It features gold foil embroidered polka dot patterns and broad gold patti on the pallu. She wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall elegantly from the shoulders.

Kajol styled red saree with a matching red sleeveless blouse featuring a scoop neckline. For the accessories, she opted for peep-toe block heels and gold-toned jewellery, including a chunky chain-link choker necklace, textured stacked bangles, and statement rings.

(Also Read: Kajol's blush pink organza saree and plunging neck blouse costs ₹34k)

Lastly, Kajol chose subtle eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and a contoured face for the glam picks. Open wavy tresses with a side parting gave the finishing touch to her ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Salaam Venky was released in theatres on December 9. Apart from Salaam Venky, Kajol will also be seen in an upcoming web series, The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama.