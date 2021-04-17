IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kanye West finalises logo design for his 'Yeezy Gap' fashion line
According to TMZ, Kanye's company filed legal documents, sealing up the rights to the new logo design for his Yeezy Gap fashion line.(Wikimedia Commons )
According to TMZ, Kanye's company filed legal documents, sealing up the rights to the new logo design for his Yeezy Gap fashion line.(Wikimedia Commons )
fashion

Kanye West finalises logo design for his 'Yeezy Gap' fashion line

American rapper Kanye West has finalised and submitted the logo for his upcoming fashion line in collaboration with the famous clothing retail brand Gap Inc.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:19 PM IST

American rapper Kanye West has finalised and submitted the logo for his upcoming fashion line in collaboration with the famous clothing retail brand Gap Inc.

According to TMZ, Kanye's company filed legal documents, sealing up the rights to the new logo design for his Yeezy Gap fashion line. The branding appears to be quite similar to the logo he first tweeted while announcing his 10-year deal with the retailer.

The logo is slightly different from the original Gap logo where in place of 'GAP', 'YZY' is lettered in white block letters inside a blue colour square with round edges.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, also stated that the Yeezy Gap collaboration will not only deal in clothes but also in footwear, headwear, accessories and bags. On the other hand, the company is reportedly planning to introduce its official merch in the first half of this year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kanye west
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP