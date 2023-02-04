Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are dressed to chill. Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are known for their sartorial sense of fashion. The Kapoor sisters keep slaying fashion goals like divas with snippets from their fashion diaries on their Instagram profiles. From decking up in matching animal-printed ensembles to slaying goals in foreign locations and setting fresh sister fashion goals for her fans, Kareena and Karisma are sibling as well as fashion goals in themselves. Kareena, Karisma and Amrita Arora got photographed in Bandra a day back by paparazzi in stunning casuals as they stepped out to tick off personal duties together. Fridays are for chilling with besties, and Kareena and her girl gang keep reinstating that for us.

Kareena looked dapper in checkered blazer and trousers as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In a black graphic printed T-shirt, Kareena added a blue and white checkered blazer and a pair of black denims, as she posed for the cameras. Kareena added the necessary pop of colours to her look in a red sling bag and bright neon green stilettos with pointed tips. In open tresses with a side part, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Kareena looked like the perfect boss lady.

Karisma posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma, on the other hand, picked a comfy black oversized sweatshirt with full sleeves and a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of black trousers with wide legs. In a white and ochre sling bag across her shoulders, Karisma added a pair of black-framed glasses, and minimal makeup, as she posed in her open tresses and smiled at the cameras.

Karisma looked stunning in an all-black attire. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora looked stunning as ever in a bright blue short dress, and added a navy-blue oversized blazer and layered her look. The actor carried a sling bag across her shoulders and accessorised her look in black shoes, as she waved at the cameras.

Amrita waved at the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

