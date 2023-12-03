Kareena Kapoor is a golden vision in strapless Ralph Lauren gown as she parties in Jaipur. Check out pics inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan travelled to Jaipur recently to attend an event for Ralph Lauren at the Rambagh Palace. Kareena dressed from head-to-toe in a gold-coloured ensemble from the shelves of the American luxury fashion house to be a part of the fashion soirée. Pictures from the event show Kareena posing with influencers and looking like a million bucks in the stylish strapless outfit. Scroll through to check out Kareena's look and the pictures from the event.

Kareena Kapoor attends a Ralph Lauren event in Jaipur

Kareena Kapoor is a golden vision in strapless gown at a Ralph Lauren event in Jaipur. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor attends the Ralph Lauren event at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. (Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared pictures of Kareena Kapoor from the Ralph Lauren event on her Instagram stories. Tanya posted two pictures of Kareena - one which shows the actor getting a photo clicked with the stylist, and another shows her striking a pose with Diipa Khosla, Mitali Sagar and others. Meanwhile, Kareena's dress for the occasion is from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection. Scroll through to read our download on her look.

Meanwhile, Kareena's tissue silk golden dress features a strapless decolletage-accentuating neckline, a front closure, a corseted bodice, pockets on the sides, vertical stitching adding a detailed touch, patch pockets on the skirt, an A-line skirt, floor-grazing hem-length, and a cinched waistline with a broad gold belt buckled on the front.

Kareena Kapoor attends the Ralph Lauren event at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. (Instagram)

Kareena wore the golden dress with minimal jewels, including high heels, statement rings, and dangling earrings. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, smudged bold kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and glossy pink lip shade for the glam picks. A pulled-back high ponytail gave the finishing touch to Kareena's soirée look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is working on several projects. She will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also The Crew with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.