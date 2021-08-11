Kareena Kapoor is flawless as she launches Pregnancy Bible in 1k backless print top

Bollywood actor, mother of two kids and now an author, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, August 10, did an Instagram Live with Karan Johar. The duo came together to launch her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

For Pregnancy Bible's launch, Kareena opted for a chic backless animal print top and bottoms and looked absolutely flawless. If you loved the look in the video, we have all the details for you.

Before the conversation, where Kareena opened up about her two pregnancies with Karan Johar, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also shared a boomerang video on her profile. She gave her fans a glimpse of her look for the session.

Kareena chose a leopard print top from the fast-fashion label H&M for the video chat. The actor is known for favouring animal prints for her off-duty looks, and she proved that they are still in vogue with this attire.

Kareena chose a fitted polo-neck top in a ribbed jersey that came in a light beige colour and leopard print pattern. The bodycon blouse featured a cut-out section at the back and long sleeves.

The 40-year-old actor looked absolutely elegant and spread some glam vibes with the top. Her glowing skin elevated the look effectively. She teamed the outfit with a nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, fuller eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-laden lashes.

If you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The leopard print blouse, called the open-backed top, is available on the H&M website for an affordable price of ₹1,299.

Animal prints have always been in vogue and often get approval from our favourite celebrities like Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra and more. The style will be a great inclusion to your party or dinner-date wardrobe.

Meanwhile, Kareena talked about how her second pregnancy had been difficult than her first pregnancy in the video. "This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur's, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, 'I don't think I can do this, don't think anything is going to be okay'," she told Karan Johar.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have two sons - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

