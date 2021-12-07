Kareena Kapoor is obsessed with Jennifer Lawrence's new maternity look for Don't Look Up promotion

The one actor who has aced maternity fashion like no one else in the Hindi film industry is undoubtedly Kareena Kapoor Khan. But even the OG fashionista has a favourite, and currently, she is obsessed with their style. The mother-of-two has been sharing pictures of pregnant Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently promoting her film, Don't Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio. And going by Kareena's story, she is obsessed with Jennifer's style.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Jennifer Lawrence heading for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. The star was going there to promote Don't Look Up. Kareena posted Jennifer's photo with a sticker that said 'Obsessed.'

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's story.

Jennifer stepped out in NYC, wearing a stunning polka-dot-print midi dress by Oscar de la Renta with chic accessories. The actor flaunted her growing baby bump and pregnancy glow in the pictures. Keep scrolling to see find what Jennifer Lawrence wore for the promotions.

Taking her maternity style to a whole new level, Jennifer wowed Kareena in a fitted polka dot dress that hugged her bump. The low cut dress comes with a square neckline, puffed shoulders, long sleeves, black and white polka dot print, and midi length.

Jennifer teamed the ensemble with a pair of towering black high heels, as they matched the polka dot dress perfectly. She chose pearl drop earrings and a pearl necklace to accessorise the look.

As for the hair, the star opted for an ultra-glamorous hairdo for which she left the cascading curls open in a side parting. She completed the look with winged eyeliner, a rosy blush, mascara-adorned lashes, and glossy lips.

Earlier, Jennifer Lawrence had attended the premiere of Don't Look Up in a radiant Dior gold dress with a floor-sweeping cape. She had matched the stunning ensemble with jewels from Tiffany & Co. Kareena loved the star's look in the Dior dress too, and had showered compliments in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in October 2019.

