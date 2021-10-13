Kareena Kapoor's hot pink top and belted pants for outing in Mumbai cost 5k

Monotone fashion is an evergreen look, and Bollywood's OG style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is here to prove the same. The actor was snapped on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday, October 12, by the paparazzi wearing a monotone ensemble in different shades of the colour pink and gave us voguish sartorial goals.

Kareena was photographed in the bay last afternoon wearing a hot pink blouse and pastel pink trousers set. Her chic look is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara and will cost you less than ₹6k.

Kareena's outfit can easily be transformed from elegant office wear to a chic Friday night party-wear look. So, in case you wish to add this set to your collection, read on to know the exact price.

Take a look at Kareena's photos:

Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena chose a round neck blouse with pleating on the front. It also came with gathered sleeves falling below the elbow with pleats and a buttoned opening at the back. The hot pink colour of the top gives it a standout appearance. If you wish to include it in your collection, it is available on Zara's website for ₹2,790.

The Zara blouse. (zara.com)

Bebo paired the blouse with high-waist trousers in a pastel pink shade. The straight-fit pants came with a matching lined belt and featured front pockets, false welt back pockets, a metal hook, and zip fly fastening. Including these pairs in your wardrobe will cost you ₹2,990. Additionally, Kareena's entire set will be worth ₹5,780.

The Zara high-waist trousers. (zara.com)

Kareena styled the ensemble with strappy white peep-toe sandals, a sleek ring, and matching ear studs. The star left her locks open in a side parting with her monochrome set, and for glam, she chose blushed cheeks, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, and pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her ensemble?

