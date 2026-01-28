Kareena Kapoor spotted wearing a ₹12.4 lakh watch paired with her casual airport outfit: Check brand and other details

The Bollywood icon opted for a relaxed, travel-friendly look, pairing a rust-red sweatshirt with minimal graphics on the front and back, with baggy, wide-leg blue denim jeans. She completed the look with tan boots, a beige utility tote, dark sunglasses, and a Jaeger-LeCoultre luxury watch - effortlessly blending comfort with quiet sophistication.

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting an effortlessly chic casual look, highlighting her focus on comfort without compromising on style. However, it was her sleek, statement watch that truly stole the spotlight, quietly elevating the otherwise relaxed airport look and standing out as a striking luxury accent, with a staggering retail value of ₹12 lakh.

Let’s break down the details of her timepiece!

More about Kareena’s statement watch According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, Kareena was sporting the elegant Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Classic Night & Day watch during her airport appearance, adding a refined touch of luxury to her otherwise laid-back travel look.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Classic Night & Day is a study in understated elegance, featuring a refined 29 mm case with a slim 8.73 mm profile that sits delicately on the wrist. Its white mother-of-pearl dial is elevated with a hand-guilloché finish and classic black Arabic numerals, while a graceful day-and-night indicator at 6 o’clock adds both charm and functionality.

Powered by the automatic Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 967A with a 38-hour power reserve, the watch is further embellished with 11 diamonds for a subtle touch of brilliance. The timepiece also offers a water resistance rating of 3 bar, making it suitable for everyday splashes and brief exposure to water, up to approximately 30 metres or 100 feet. Completing the design is a blue alligator leather strap with a stainless-steel double folding buckle, perfectly balancing everyday wearability with luxury craftsmanship.

Pricing In terms of pricing, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Classic Night & Day sits firmly in the luxury segment. The timepiece carries a retail price of approximately $12,600, which translates to around ₹12,40,000 lakh in India, reflecting its fine craftsmanship, precious detailing, and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s in-house automatic calibre.

