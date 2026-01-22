Kareena Kapoor blows kisses, Saif Ali Khan cheers in excitement at Jeh's annual day; son's reaction is unmissable

On Thursday, Isha Ambani took to Instagram to share a video from the Junior School Annual Day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The clip shows Saif Ali Khan waving and cheering excitedly as Jeh performed on stage. Dressed in black, the actor looked visibly amused by his son’s cute performance. Kareena, meanwhile, was seen standing up from her seat and blowing flying kisses to Jeh as he completed his act. In return, Jeh blushed and blew kisses back at her before stepping down from the stage. The sweet exchange beautifully highlighted the close bond between mother and son.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently stepped out to attend the Junior School Annual Day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where they were seen proudly cheering for their son, Jehangir Ali Khan. A video from the annual day captured a heartwarming moment as Saif and Kareena enthusiastically applauded Jeh during his performance on stage, and his reaction was nothing short of adorable.

Fans were quick to react to the adorable moment. One comment read, “I am team Jeh baba.” Another wrote, “Jeh looks so cute,” while a third simply said, “This is so cute.” Jeh’s cuteness often wins hearts on the internet. Whether it is him trying to protect his father from the paparazzi by asking them not to click pictures or sharing goofy moments with Kareena, he never fails to steal the limelight.