 Karisma Kapoor channels Audrey Hepburn vibes in elegant black cut-out Gauri and Nainika midi dress worth ₹74k. All pics
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karisma Kapoor channels Audrey Hepburn vibes in elegant black cut-out Gauri and Nainika midi dress worth 74k.

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
May 28, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor made her fans swoon as she stunned in a stylish black cut-out midi dress by Gauri and Nainika, effortlessly exuding timeless Hollywood glamour.

Karisma Kapoor recently turned heads as she attended the Coca-Cola event in Delhi. The OG diva is a total stunner who continues to slay the fashion gaols like a pro. She is definitely one of those actresses who seems to be ageing in reverse, looking more gorgeous with each passing day. Karisma may not be very active in films at the moment, but she certainly knows how to steal the limelight with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Just a few days ago, she wowed her fans in an ethereal anarkali outfit and this time, she caught everyone's attention in a stylish black cut-out dress that is sure to leave you in awe. Let's decode her elegant look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor's rainbow-inspired dress is a fashion delight that is sure to capture your heart. All glam pics inside )

Karisma Kapoor turned heads at the Coca-Cola event in Delhi, looking elegant yet stylish in a black flared dress.(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma Kapoor turned heads at the Coca-Cola event in Delhi, looking elegant yet stylish in a black flared dress.(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor stuns in black cut-out dress

On Tuesday, Karisma took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "This was such a special day celebrating my grandfather #RajKapoor with @cocacola_india (followed by a black heart emoticon)". In the post, she can be seen looking elegant yet stylish in a black flared dress. Her post quickly went viral on social media, receiving tons of likes and comments from her adorable followers. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Karisma's breathtaking black dress is crafted in a luxurious Mikado fabric and features a round neckline, no sleeves, a side cut out at the waist and a beautifully flared knee-length hemline. The striking pearl embellishment that adorned her outfit added a touch of royalty and made her look a complete showstopper. If you loved Karisma's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Her dress is from the shelves of designer brand Gauri and Nainika and comes with a whopping price tag of 74,000.

Karisma's stylish outfit is from the brand Gauri and Nainika and costs ₹74k(www.perniaspopupshop.com)
Karisma's stylish outfit is from the brand Gauri and Nainika and costs ₹74k(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Esha L Amin, Karisma accessorised her classy look with a pair of statement pearl stud earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses, a black mini handbag and a pair of black pumps to complement her chic look. With the help of make-up artist Kritika Gill, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of bright red lipstick. She styled her luscious locks into a high, side-parted ponytail for a vintage look.

Karisma Kapoor channels Audrey Hepburn vibes in elegant black cut-out Gauri and Nainika midi dress worth 74k. All pics
Live Score
Follow Us On