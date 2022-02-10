Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Karisma Kapoor is epitome of winter fashion goals in khadi kurta, plaid pants
Searching for the perfect semi-formal style or airport look? Let the style icon of the noughties, Karisma Kapoor, sort your fashion woes with her chic look in a wool khadi Hemis kurta and Oxford plaid wool trousers as we can’t stop swooning over her winter fashion
Karisma Kapoor is epitome of winter fashion goals in khadi kurta, plaid pants&nbsp;(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Always a notch smarter than smart casuals, the sartorial styles of Bollywood hottie Karisma Kapoor are often the talk of Tinsel Town, more often than not, and her pictures from latest advertorial photoshoot are no different as she proves to be the epitome of winter fashion goals in khadi kurta and a pair of plaid pants. If you are searching for the perfect semi-formal look to steal the limelight or looking for the perfect airport look, let the style icon of the noughties sort your fashion woes with her chic look in a wool khadi Hemis kurta and Oxford plaid wool trousers since we too can’t stop swooning over her winter fashion.

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared unseen pictures from her latest brand shoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in minimalist style but never without glamour. The pictures featured her donning an indigo coloured super comfortable and stylish Burdwan kurta that was made of wool silk fabric along with wool khadi textile for this winter season.

Sporting a V-neckline and long sleeves, the kurta ended in a U-shaped hemline and was teamed with a pair of high-waist Oxford plaid woollen trousers. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open down her shoulders in half-clutch hairstyle, Karisma completed her attire with a pair of beige Kohlapuri that were adorned with large flower discs and arrow like cutouts.

The comfort-fit slip-ons carried a toe loop along with a braided detail on the front. Accessorising her look with a beaded bracelet and a pair of oxidised earrings, Karisma amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included a dab of pink lipgloss, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. 

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. While the kurta set originally costs 18000 on the designer website, the trousers are priced at 10,000.

 

Karisma Kapoor's kurta from Anavila&nbsp;(anavila.com)
Karisma Kapoor's plaid wool trousers from Anavila &nbsp;(anavila.com)
On the other hand, the Kohlapuris are credited to Aprajita Toor’s footwear label that prides in perfect Indian sandals. Karisma's beige slip-on sandals originally cost 3,999 on their website.

 

Karisma Kapoor's beige slip-on sandals from Aprajita Toor&nbsp;(aprajitatoor.com)
She was styled by celebrity stylists Eshaa Amiin and Ankitha Chauhan. Posing for sunkissed pictures, Karisma seemed to be ageing like fine wine and we were left smitten.

 

