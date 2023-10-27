Karwa Chauth 2023: It is the season of festivals. Karwa Chauth is around the corner, and we cannot wait already. Every year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Especially observed by married women, Karwa Chauth celebrates the love shared between a couple. In the states of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Karwa Chauth is observed with a lot of festivities. On this day, married women keep fast since sunrise and till the moonrise. Only after seeing the moon in the sky and accepting water and food from their husbands, do they break their fast. Married women pray to lord Shiva during Karwa Chauth for the long life of their husband. Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips to re-wear your wedding lehenga(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Karwa Chath is also the time when women dress up in bright colours to celebrate the special day. Ethnic clothes are the choice of the day, and we have a few tips for using the wedding lehenga for the auspicious occasion.

Use a different blouse: It is best to go with a contrasting blouse instead of the traditional matching blouse of the wedding lehenga. Not only will that give a fresh look to the lehenga, but it will also add to the bright colour palette.

Saree lehenga: In case you are wondering how to re-style the wedding lehenga and steal the limelight, we have two words for you – saree lehenga. You can never go wrong with a saree lehenga, and it adds more ethnic vibes to the look.

Re-stitch into a different attire: In case you are bored of the same styling of the wedding lehenga, it is time to use the fabric and restitch it into another ethnic ensemble for Karwa Chauth.

Pair with wedding blouse: We can just take the blouse of the wedding lehenga and team it with a different saree of our choice as well.

