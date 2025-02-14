Katrina Kaif glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with Vicky Kaushal; her floral chiffon saree is a show-stealer

Katrina Kaif attended the screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's new film Chhaava last night. The couple arrived at the venue while holding hands and looking stylish in stunning outfits. Let's decode what Vicky and Katrina wore for the screening. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive for Chhaava screening.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend the Chhaava screening

A sweet paparazzo video shows Katrina and Vicky holding hands as they arrive for the screening. Vicky looked suave in a dark sherwani suit set for the event, while Katrina looked stunning in an embroidered floral saree. In the clip, Vicky can be seen holding her hand tightly as they pose for the media before making their way in for the screening.

Details about Katrina Kaif's screening look

Katrina's sheer chiffon saree comes in an aqua blue shade embellished with shimmering sequins, pink and green-hued floral embroidery, intricate green-hued thread work on the border, and beaded tassel adornments on the pallu border. She wore the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and cascade down to form a train at the back.

Katrina wore the nine yards of elegance with a matching aqua blue blouse featuring a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, beaded tassels on the hem, delicate floral embroidery done in green, pink and blue hues, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Katrina chose gold rings, a kadhas, gold Kolhapuri sandals, earrings, a bindi, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and feathered brows to glam up her attire.

What Vicky Kaushal wore

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented Katrina in a black sherwani jacket featuring a bandhgala collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, delicate sequin embroidery, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. He wore it with matching straight-fit pants, dress shoes, a trimmed moustache, and a backswept hairdo.