Sobhita Dhulipala serves saree goals in classic pink drape as she joins Naga Chaitanya at Thandel's success bash

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 12, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala wowed in a classic pink Kanjivaram saree as she joined Naga Chaitanya at Thandel's success bash, serving elegance and major style goals.

Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the success party of Thandel along with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Her love for six yards of elegance is no secret, and her latest look was yet another fashion win. Dressed in a stunning traditional pink saree, she served major style goals. Let’s break down her elegant look and steal some fashion notes. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala made ‘bajuband’ the star of her wedding wardrobe. Here’s how she styled them for every occasion )

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in pink Kanjivaram saree at Thandel success party with Naga Chaitanya.(Instagram)
Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in pink Kanjivaram saree at Thandel success party with Naga Chaitanya.(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in pink Kanjivaram saree

Sobhita embraced her traditional side in a stunning bright pink Kanjivaram saree, exuding timeless elegance. The saree featured intricate golden motifs and elegant borders, adding a regal charm. Draped in a classic style, she let the pallu flow gracefully over her shoulder. She paired it with a golden blouse, perfectly complementing the rich hues of her saree.

Sobhita accessorised her look with a stunning golden temple necklace, matching statement earrings, and a stack of golden bangles adorning her wrist. Her makeup was all about soft glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick to tie it all together. She kept her luscious tresses loose in a sleek middle partition, perfectly completing her elegant look.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya wore a brown textured shirt with folded sleeves paired with well-fitted trousers. He accessorised with a sleek silver wristwatch and a pair of classic loafer shoes. With his hair neatly gelled and a full beard complementing his sharp look, he perfectly rounded off his dapper appearance.

About Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala, born on May 31, 1992, in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, is an Indian actor known for her versatile performances. She recently tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. On the work front, she was last seen in the web film Love, Sitara.

