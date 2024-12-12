Sobhita Dhulipala made ‘bajuband’ the star of her wedding wardrobe. Here’s how she styled them for every occasion

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad, and we're still swooning over her breathtaking bridal looks. From elegant madhuparkam saree for the mangalsutra ceremony to stunning red six yards for pelli kuthuru rituals, one accessory stood out throughout her wedding festivities—the traditional bajuband. This timeless piece added a regal touch to her ethnic ensembles. Sobhita Dhulipala’s gorgeous wedding looks show why bajuband is the ultimate bridal accessory.(Instagram)

Whether you're a bride-to-be or just looking for inspiration to style this graceful accessory, let's dive into Sobhita's wedding looks and take notes.

Sobhita Dhulipala's stunning bajuband diaries

Sobhita's wedding diaries were a celebration of bajubands, offering a masterclass in styling this timeless accessory with finesse. For her Mangala Snanam ceremony, she opted for a vibrant yellow saree paired with an orange-toned drape styled as a shawl. Complementing her traditional gold jewellery, Sobhita wore a matching bajuband with intricate chain detailing, adding a touch of elegance.

For the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, Sobhita dazzled in a stunning red silk saree adorned with intricate golden detailing, paired with a chic full-sleeved blouse. She elevated her look with a trendy uneven bajuband, featuring delicate silver embellishments, blending tradition with contemporary charm.

On her big day, Sobhita accessorised her traditional saree with an intricate bajuband embedded with colourful stones, detailed enameling, and a blend of gemstones. For the Gowri Puja ceremony, she wore a gold pattu saree and styled her look with an elegant bajuband adorned with strings of pearls, Kundan studs, and gold accents.

Last night, at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception, Sobhita showcased yet another stunning golden bajuband. Crafted from gold with intricate carvings, this timeless armlet perfectly complemented her elegant golden suit.

Significance of bajuband

The bajuband, or armlet, is a traditional Indian accessory that holds deep cultural and symbolic significance. Historically worn by royalty, it represents strength, elegance, and heritage. The bajuband is also considered a symbol of protection and prosperity, making it a cherished element in bridal jewellery across various Indian traditions.